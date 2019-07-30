﻿
Parenting tips for the summer holidays, according to the Beckhams

David Beckham and Romeo Beckham
David Beckham once said: "Being present with your child - that's the greatest gift that you can give to any child, your attention." Hmm, we wonder if he still thinks that way during the school holidays when the kids are fighting or screaming the house down. If he does, we reckon that guy needs another medal for his trophy cabinet. When the kids are off school it can be a struggle to survive. Yes, it's hard work, and yes, it's exhausting, but let's all take a look at the Beckhams for their tips and tricks on how to survive the summer… 

 

Beckhams on holiday
Go away with pals

 

A problem shared is a problem halved, isn't that what they say? With that in mind, it's no surprise that the Beckhams join their other parent friends on holiday. Whether it's Eva Longoria and baby Santiago in Miami, or Gordon and Tana Ramsay and their brood. The latter is ideal because the kids can all play together and the parents can sit back and relax.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham with Elton John
Rope in the godparents

 

Earlier this year, David and Victoria joined legendary hitmaker Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish onboard their swanky yacht to celebrate their long-standing friendship of 25 years. It wouldn't surprise us if they asked Elton and David to take their godchildren Romeo and Brooklyn during the school hols to give them a break. 

Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham
Take the kids to work with you 

 

When Victoria had an important shoot in the diary, she didn't let the school holidays get in the way - she took Harper with her. Taking to Instagram with a photo of Harper sat on her knee, VB wrote: "Today I had a little guest on set! Shooting #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty with mummy 💕kisses Harper Seven x #VBbeauty #HarperSeven."

 

Romeo Beckham in the pool
Get a plunge pool installed at home

 

Ok, this might be a bit excessive but we can confirm that Aldi is selling a Spa Pool for £349.99 so you could live the Beckham life on a budget, should you wish. 

Harper Beckham reading Vogue
Get the kids reading 

 

When Victoria posted a cute photo of Harper reading Vogue, along with the caption 'Proud', she gave all parents the perfect inspiration for entertaining the kids. Can we suggest HELLO! for Harper's next read? 

Harper Beckham artwork
When in doubt… get arty

 

Like most kids, Harper loves getting creative so make sure your home is stocked with plenty of felt tip pens, A4 paper, and glitter. You won't regret it. Well, that is, until it ends up on your sofa. You've been warned. 

Harper Beckham learning to do her times tables
Educate - but make it fun 

 

Victoria shared a photo of pebbles covered in numbers? Why? She captioned it: "Trying to find a fun way to learn our times tables." We're confused too, don't you worry, but it's a good trick for educating throughout the summer holiday.  

 

Harper Beckham getting a manicure
Get mani-pedis

 

Make like Victoria and have a girly day with mani-pedi appointments.

Romeo Beckham eating pizza
Treats 

 

Ok, we don't condone pizza and burgers *every day* during the school holidays, but as the Beckham family prove, heading out to a burger place or for a gorgeous pizza can be a fun activity for the whole family. It can also be a bargain if you plan. For example, you can find lots of deals on Voucher Codes. Pizza lovers can head to Zizzi with thirty per cent off meals, burger lovers can get a £5.95 lunchtime meal deal, and kids can eat for £1 at Toby Carvery.

 

David Beckham and Harper Beckham at Soho Farmhouse
Go for long walks 

 

Ok, so it would appear that David and Harper are heading for a walk around the grounds of Soho Farmhouse in this photo, but going for a walk is a great way to spend quality time with your child as well as keeping fit.

 

Victoria Beckham sleeping
Catch some Zzzzs

 

We all know the trick to exceptional parenting is letting them sleep when they're tired, and that's what VB does (as she catches some Zzzs with her).

