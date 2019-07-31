﻿
Alesha Dixon's baby bump evolution! See how her bump has grown

A BGT baby is on the way…

alesha may 28
Photo: © Rex
We are so excited for the lovely Alesha Dixon! The Britain's Got Talent judge is expecting her second child towards the end of 2019 with her husband Azuka and has wowed us all with her glamorous maternity wardrobe so far in her pregnancy. Alesha and Azuka are already doting parents to five-year-old daughter Azura so the excitement in their house must be sky-high at their new addition.

 

Show hosts Ant and Dec revealed Alesha's baby news on 28 May, with the star telling the audience she was "Over the moon". There was no hiding her growing bump when she walked on stage in this stunning black mini-dress (above). BGT presenter Stephen Mulhern quizzed Alesha on the baby's sex on air but she remained tight-lipped, replying: "I could tell you, but I’m not going to.”

 

The former Misteeq band member, who recently launched her debut podcast series Where It's At with Stitch Fix, hasn't publically revealed her due date. However, assuming Alesha was around 12 weeks when she announced her happy news, she could be due in November. Aw, a winter bubba!

Here we take a look at Alesha's growing bump, from just showing to blooming belly!

alesha may 29
Photo: © Rex
MAY

Looking absolutely radiant, Alesha shone in this chic silver dress by Haute Couture label Raisa Vanessa during the BGT live shows. The ultra-cool frock showed off her long, toned legs and cute bump – which by now the whole country was talking about.

alesha pink 30 may
Photo: © Instagram
MAY

How adorable was this snap of mum and daughter? Alesha shared the sweet photo of her little girl Azura placing her hand on her tum with her Instagram followers, simply writing 'my angel'. The singer dazzled in the caped pink dress by Paula Knorr which was covered with glittering sequins.

alesha heart fm
Photo: © Instagram
JUNE

Fast forward a month and we see Alesha in a cute cream dress with a denim jacket, slightly concealing her blossoming bump. The star hung out with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden at Heart FM for the morning to chat about her book Lightning Girl.

alesha swing
Photo: © Instagram
JULY

So beautiful! Alesha treated her Instagram fans to these personal pictures taken by her husband Azuka and doesn't she look beautiful? "I have a lot to smile about lately! No makeup, no filters, just me and baby," she wrote. Alesha can be seen posing in a leaf-print bikini showing off her growing bump.

Photo credit: Instagram / Asuka Ononye

alesha stripes
Photo: © Instagram
JULY

Such a stunning maternity dress! Alesha looked sensational in this divine striped dress by Gareth Pugh for BGT: The Champions in July. We can see her bump is getting bigger, yet the star doesn't seem to have put weight on elsewhere. Lucky thing.

bow dress
Photo: © Instagram
JULY

Now, this is one fun frock! The star donned the Numero Ventuno dress for another round of BGT: The Champions at the end of July. Proving she's one stylish pregnant lady yet again, Alesha teamed her outfit with some elegant sandals by Tom Ford and jewellery by Isabel Marant.

More about:

