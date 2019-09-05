﻿
See the cutest photos of celebrity children going back to school

It's an emotional week for parents across the UK, whose children are heading back to school. Some mums and dads, like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are waving goodbye to their little ones who are starting school for the very first time. And celebrity parents are no different! Holly Willoughby, Kate Thornton and Rebekah Vardy are among the proud stars who have bid farewell to their mini-mes at the school gates. Let's take a look at some of the cutest photos…

Holly Willoughby

The This Morning presenter thanked producers for "moving heaven and earth" so that she could drop off her son Chester, four, on his first day of school. Holly paid an emotional tribute to her youngest child as she posted a photo of the pair walking to school. "And he's off... full of a whole host of emotions watching him walk through the classroom door... my baby is growing up... thank you @thismorning for moving heaven and earth so I could drop him off... that's a day we will both never forget," Holly wrote.

kate-thornton-son-going-back-to-school
Photo: © Instagram
2/13

Kate Thornton

How time flies! The former X Factor presenter's son Ben has started senior school. Taking to Instagram, Kate uploaded a sweet photo of the pair and wrote: "And just like that he's off to Secondary. So proud of the young man he's growing into but missing the little boy he used to be. Good luck to all the kids out there starting new schools and big hugs to all the parents out there trying to hold it together. My wobbly bottom lip and teary eyes are with you x."

Her friend Holly Willoughby replied: "Good luck gorgeous Ben... xxx," to which Kate also responded: "Thanks Hol! Hope Chester loved his first day. X."

rebekah-vardy-children-at-school
Photo: © Instagram
3/13

Rebekah Vardy

The doting mum echoed many parents' feelings when she shared a photo of her children Sophia and Taylor looking smart in their red school uniform. Two-year-old Finley also made the adorable group shot. "Can you all stop getting so big now.... #firstdays," Rebekah wrote, alongside a crying face emoji.

Her husband Jamie also posted an adorable photo of Sophia hugging her little brother Finley, and captioned it: "1st day's #growingup." Jamie and Rebekah are expecting their third child together, while Taylor, nine, and Megan, 13, are the footballer's children from a previous relationship.

alan-halsall-back-to-school
Photo: © Instagram
4/13

Alan Halsall

The Coronation Street actor shared the sweetest photo of his little girl, Sienna-Rae, looking picture-perfect in her school uniform. Alan shares his daughter with his estranged wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

rochelle-humes-back-to-school
Photo: © Instagram
5/13

Rochelle Humes

The This Morning presenter did the school run with her eldest, Alaia-Mai, and shared a very relatable post as she wrote: "Got a little lump a throat dropping my big girl off for her first day in year 2. Considering I was desperate for the summer holidays to be finished I actually feel quite sad about it, anyone else? #backtoschool."

becky-adlington-school
Photo: © Instagram
6/13

Rebecca Adlington

The retired Olympian shared her pride in her daughter Summer, who began her first day of school this week. "Can’t believe it’s Summer’s first day of school," she posted. "I’ve blinked and 4 years have passed. She is going to love it. She walked into the playground this morning and instantly started playing. Straight into the classroom, sat down and started colouring! No problem. So proud of her. She has been so excited like it’s Christmas morning and I just hope pick up is now as smooth #firstdayofschool."

frankie-bridge-back-to-school
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

Frankie Bridge

The Saturdays singer revealed how her two sons Parker and Carter coped much better than her, writing: "You didn’t think I’d miss out on the 1st day of school pic did you?!!! This morning was an emotional one and not for the reason I thought it would be...Obviously I’m totally devastated that my baby is now big and at school, he broke the rules and got big!

"However after months of saying he doesn’t want to go... he went in without a care in the world... the eldest one I wasn’t worried about... made me cry like a baby! He was so nervous about having a new teacher and when I walked past his class and saw him sitting alone my heart just broke ... I don’t care if my kids are top of the class... the best at sport... I just want them to enjoy everything and to make great friends and have fun!

"Of course... after me worrying all day about them both... picked them up and they were happy as Larry! They’ve got this school thing down... even if I haven’t! Another lesson learned from my children... ha #firstdayofschool #myboys #sons #mum."

coleen-rooney-sons-school
Photo: © Instagram
8/13

Coleen Rooney

The supermum made a collage of two of her sons, Kai and Klay, writing: "Good luck to all the kids going back to school this week. My boys go back today. Year 5 for Kai and year 2 for Klay."

jessica-mulroney-back-to-school
Photo: © Instagram
9/13

Jessica Mulroney

The Canadian stylist and Meghan Markle's BFF uploaded the funniest series of photos of her mini-me daughter Ivy and her twins Brian and John. She joked to her husband Ben Mulroney: "I'm sorry @benmulroney. I know all you wanted was one good shot of the kids on their first day back. I FAILED ... as a mother and wife. Please forgive me!!!!"

jessica-alba-back-to-school
Photo: © Instagram
10/13

Jessica Alba

Over in the US, the Hollywood star waved goodbye to her grown-up girls, Honor and Haven. She wrote: "My baby girls First Day of School Honorcita 6th Grade Havenbootsie 3rd Grade."

michelle-heaton-back-to-school
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

Michelle Heaton

The singer's daughter Faith will no doubt be the coolest kid on the block with her personalised backpack. Michelle quipped: "And she's off... middle school... and I'm off... to have my nails done, eyebrows, hair, waxed and whatever else hasn't happened in 6 weeks! And eventually get their Nintendo switch thing and play it alone and beat whatever score they set as 'mummy rules.'"

alex-jones-nursery-school
Photo: © Instagram
12/13

Alex Jones

The One Show presenter, who is on maternity leave with baby Kit, let her two-year-old son Teddy travel to nursery by scooter. Alex soon realised that it wasn't as easy as she first imagined, as she wrote on Instagram: "New term and new mode of transport to get to nursery but god it takes forever! Four sit downs on pavement en route and five mins of me having to carry Ted plus baby in sling plus scooter. Home and kettle is on."

lauren-conrad-back-to-school
Photo: © Instagram
13/13

Lauren Conrad

Over in the US, The Hills star Lauren, who is pregnant with her second child, waved off her little boy Liam to nursery. "I'm too pregnant to handle this," Lauren quipped.

