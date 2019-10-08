10 amazing baby bump photos of heavily pregnant stars

Stacey Solomon
The Loose Women panellist welcomed her first child with partner Joe Swash in May 2019, a couple of weeks early. Just days before giving birth, Stacey shared one of her straight-talking, body-confident, inspiring messages with fans as she wrote: "Out in the garden doing all I can to cool down. Even though it's only 20 however I feel like I'm in an oven! This week it's mental health awareness week, and the theme this year is body image. Something I feel so passionately about. So I'm posting to try and spread some body cheer...
"Our bodies are incredible. No matter what society makes you feel, YOU ARE ENOUGH. What we look like does not define us. I try so hard to make a conscious effort every day of being kind to myself and loving who I am inside and out. It doesn't come easily but it serves a huge reward. No one has the power to make you feel a certain way, that power is yours! So let's take the power back and do all we can to reverse the damage that conditioning has done to us and how we view ourselves. Let's give ourselves a bloomin break and try to accept who we are no matter how different! Stretch marks, veins, cellulite, muffin tops, scars, grey hairs, are beautiful and it's what makes us US. We are ALL unique, and that is beautiful. You are the only you there is and THAT, in my opinion is perfection!"