10 amazing baby bump photos of heavily pregnant stars

They're bumping along nicely!

10 amazing baby bump photos of heavily pregnant stars
10 amazing baby bump photos of heavily pregnant stars

10 amazing baby bump photos of heavily pregnant stars
Photo: © Instagram
Celebrities never stop wowing us with their palatial homes, fashion-forward get-ups and out-of-this-world holidays. But sometimes, the most eye-popping images they share on social media are of their blossoming baby bumps! It's no secret that stars love to share their pregnancy journey on Instagram, and who can blame them? The photos are just beautiful. Let's take a look at celebrities in their final trimester…

Alesha Dixon

The Britain's Got Talent star secretly gave birth to her second daughter over the summer, but over on her social media page, Alesha was showing off her fabulous maternity style up until October. Dressed to impress viewers at home, Alesha rocked a shimmery, near-transparent kaftan for the Britain's Got Talent: The Champions finale. The see-through frock gave fans a clear look at her burgeoning baby bump and her gorgeous pregnancy figure. Just wow!

Photo: © Instagram
Rachel Riley

The Countdown star has been sharing various photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram, but we love just how happy and excited she looks in this one. Rachel, who is expecting her first child in December 2019 with husband Pasha Kovalev, was promoting the GM Bee Glitz and Glamour Ball which she hosted in October.

Photo: © Instagram
Hayley Tamaddon

In September 2019, the soap star shared a heartwarming post that many other pregnant women will have been able to relate to. Hayley wrote: "If you don't laugh... you'll cry! I'm massive… as you can see… it's only when I saw this photo that I actually realised just how big I was! I look like I've shoved a watermelon down my pants! I had the best day today with my family… they surprised me with a baby shower and it was so lovely! This last little bit is proving so tough… but I'm counting down the days now til I meet my little boy. Now there's a sentence I NEVER thought I'd ever say."

Photo: © Instagram
Myleene Klass

The Smooth Radio and Classic FM presenter welcomed her third child, baby Apollo, in August 2019. A few weeks before giving birth, Myleene recreated her bump in the most creative way – by having a plaster mould taken. "Plastered! Baby's first casting. Love this so much!" she wrote on Instagram.

Photo: © Instagram
Lauren Conrad

In September 2019, the reality TV star shared a very relatable post as she posed side-on, cradling her baby bump. Lauren, who is expected to give birth in October, wrote: "Currently somewhere between 'Get this baby out of me!' and 'Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!' And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?"

Photo: © Instagram
Jessica Simpson

One day before welcoming her daughter Birdie Mae into the world in March 2019, Jessica poked fun at herself and her burgeoning bump. She uploaded a bikini shot of her heavily pregnant self and captioned it: "Jess-tation."

Photo: © Instagram
Gemma Atkinson

A couple of weeks before becoming a mum for the first time in July 2019, Gemma's family and friends threw her a baby shower. The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked utterly gorgeous as she neared her due date, posting a series of photos from the celebrations.

"Such a wonderful surprise baby shower!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Cannot thank my family and friends enough for all making the effort to come and celebrate with me and Baby Marquez and for bringing so many lovely gifts. Afternoon tea and cake and of course, Prosecco and cafe patron for guests. Top day!"

Photo: © Instagram
Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women panellist welcomed her first child with partner Joe Swash in May 2019, a couple of weeks early. Just days before giving birth, Stacey shared one of her straight-talking, body-confident, inspiring messages with fans as she wrote: "Out in the garden doing all I can to cool down. Even though it's only 20 however I feel like I'm in an oven! This week it's mental health awareness week, and the theme this year is body image. Something I feel so passionately about. So I'm posting to try and spread some body cheer...

"Our bodies are incredible. No matter what society makes you feel, YOU ARE ENOUGH. What we look like does not define us. I try so hard to make a conscious effort every day of being kind to myself and loving who I am inside and out. It doesn't come easily but it serves a huge reward. No one has the power to make you feel a certain way, that power is yours! So let's take the power back and do all we can to reverse the damage that conditioning has done to us and how we view ourselves. Let's give ourselves a bloomin break and try to accept who we are no matter how different! Stretch marks, veins, cellulite, muffin tops, scars, grey hairs, are beautiful and it's what makes us US. We are ALL unique, and that is beautiful. You are the only you there is and THAT, in my opinion is perfection!"

Photo: © Instagram
Alex Jones

The One Show presenter is notoriously private about her family and never reveals her sons' faces on social media. But during her pregnancy, she delighted fans with photos of her growing bump. As she went off on maternity leave about three weeks before welcoming Kit in May 2019, she uploaded a photo from her last day outside the BBC studios.

"And that is it until the autumn," she wrote. "Maternity leave officially starts now. Thank you for all your lovely messages and well wishes, they mean the world. Thanks to all the team @bbctheoneshow - you're the best and to all our loyal viewers for your support. Time to put on some comfy clothes, have a cup of raspberry leaf tea and wait for the next chapter to begin......"

Photo: © Getty Images
Pippa Middleton

Just three days before welcoming her first child, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister made a radiant appearance at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018. Pippa dressed her baby bump in a forest green frock paired with a matching fascinator. Despite being just hours away from giving birth, the columnist looked completely relaxed and at ease. The only battle she faced while walking into St George's Chapel in Windsor was the strong winds!

