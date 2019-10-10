See how much Ola Jordan's baby bump has grown over the months

Fans and celebrities alike were thrilled for Ola Jordan and her husband James when they announced that they are expecting their first child. The ballroom dancers chose to reveal their exciting baby news in HELLO! in September 2019, with Ola, 37, admitting: "I still can't quite believe it." The former Strictly star fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in," she added.
Proudly showing off their 12-week scan in our exclusive interview, Ola and James revealed that their baby is due in March. "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing," laughed Ola. James, who has been married to the blonde beauty since 2003, added: "Finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."
Let's take a look at how much Ola's beautiful baby bump has grown over the months!
