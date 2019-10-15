See how much Anne Hathaway's baby bump has grown over the last few months

Anne Hathaway is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman, and she looks absolutely glowing! Since announcing her good news in July, she has provided fans with little insights into her pregnancy journey by accentuating her growing bump in a series of stunning outfits. And the bigger her bump gets, the chicer she looks.
Our first glimpse of the 36-year-old's neat little baby bump came in July when she posed in a loose white t-shirt and shorts for an Instagram photo. Although she is notoriously private, the Academy Award winner revealed her fertility struggles, writing: "It’s not for a movie... #2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love [heart emoji]."