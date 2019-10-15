﻿
6 Photos | Beauty

See how much Anne Hathaway's baby bump has grown over the last few months

The Hollywood actress nails chic maternity style.

...
See how much Anne Hathaway's baby bump has grown over the last few months
You're reading

See how much Anne Hathaway's baby bump has grown over the last few months

1/6
Next

Mike Tindall jets off to Japan for exciting trip, while Zara and daughters stay at home
Anne Hathaway revealed baby bump.
Photo: © Instagram
1/6

Anne Hathaway is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman, and she looks absolutely glowing! Since announcing her good news in July, she has provided fans with little insights into her pregnancy journey by accentuating her growing bump in a series of stunning outfits. And the bigger her bump gets, the chicer she looks.

Our first glimpse of the 36-year-old's neat little baby bump came in July when she posed in a loose white t-shirt and shorts for an Instagram photo. Although she is notoriously private, the Academy Award winner revealed her fertility struggles, writing: "It’s not for a movie... #2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love [heart emoji]."

Anne Hathaway at a Television Critics Association panel.
Photo: © Rex
2/6

The Devil Wears Prada actress showed off her impeccable maternity style shortly after that while attending a Television Critics Association panel for her upcoming TV series Modern Love, in which she plays a woman struggling with bipolar disorder. She wore a long Valentino dress with a black and white graphic print, wide sleeves and yellow stripes - and its floaty shape completely concealed her pregnancy.

Anne Hathaway in a pink crepe dress.
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

Anne's glam maternity style was in full swing at the end of July when she sported a pink one-shouldered crepe dress for a press conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The gorgeous Givenchy midi dress featured blue floral detailing and frills around the hem, neckline and wrist, and she paired it with pink strappy heels from Malone Souliers and gold statement earrings. The straight style meant that it skimmed her bump and fans loved it, describing her as "flawless" and "perfect."

 

READ: Anne Hathaway opens the doors to her quirky California home

 

Anne Hathaway shows off her bump in a bright pink dress.
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

Stepped out in New York City in August, Anne looked pretty in pink as she posed on the red carpet alongside Tom Hiddleston for the opening night of new play Sea Wall / A Life, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal. But the real star of the show was her growing bump! Stylist Erin Walsh revealed she was wearing a custom Brandon Maxwell dress which she paired with silver strappy Christian Louboutin heels. The halterneck dress featured cut-out detailing under her bust, providing a glimpse of her fabulous abs. And yes, apparently you can have abs while pregnant - we're seriously impressed! Fans showered the star with compliments, with one commenting: "Stunning! The lines and cut of the dress create a beautiful silhouette and cradle her baby bump beautifully."

Anne spinning in her dress.
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Her bump looked significantly more defined during an appearance on American talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan in October, where she opted for another pastel pink floral Givenchy dress - perhaps this is her favourite maternity style. The star was clearly very happy with her outfit choice, stating: "This is the fanciest dress I have ever twirled in, @givenchyofficial."

Anne Hathaway wears all-white.
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

As well as looking stunning in floaty dresses, she also knows exactly how to rock a figure-hugging outfit. At Amazon's Museum Of Modern Love in October, the brunette beauty wowed fans in an all-white ensemble which included straight white trousers and a custom Oscar de la Renta one-shoulder asymmetric top which accentuated her bump. With her hair pulled back into a loose low ponytail and her red lips providing a pop of colour, Anne ensured all eyes were on her fabulous figure. Her stylist Erin said she provides "new lessons in maternity chic", and we couldn't agree more!

While the Hollywood actress has not revealed her due date, we're hoping for at least a few more weeks of maternity style inspiration before she welcomes her new arrival.

 

MORE: Anne Hathaway's beauty secrets revealed 

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...