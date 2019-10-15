﻿
7 genius parenting tips Charley Webb swears by

The Emmerdale star shares her top parenting techniques

7 genius parenting tips Charley Webb swears by
7 genius parenting tips Charley Webb swears by

Charley Webb became a mum again in July 2019, giving birth to her son, Ace. The little tot marks the Emmerdale star's third little boy with husband, and co-star, Matthew Wolfenden, and joins older brothers Buster, nine, and Bowie, three. While she's currently enjoying her maternity leave from the ITV soap, being a mum is certainly a full-time job in itself! Here we bring you the parenting tips Charley swears by to help her handle her growing brood - will you adopt any of these for your little ones?

Bedtime is one of the most important times of the day

Back in September, the 31-year-old revealed the importance of tucking her children into bed at night. Sharing a photo of herself and her eldest Buster in bed, she said: "My treasured time with the kids that I look forward to all day. It’s so important for me to have this chill time with Buster, he’s always running around all day (as am I!) and we both rarely get time together to just relax. A key part of our family bedtime routine is to cuddle up with a bedtime story."

Reading to your children is very important

While a bedtime story is a key part of Charley's routine with her children, reading to them at any time of the day is just as crucial for the mum-of-three. "Reading is really important and it's part of our routine and our family life. We love the one-to-one time and talking about what books we're reading," she previously told The Mirror. 

"I've always thought reading to kids is important, it was part of my life when I was little too. And I think for their mental health it's good as well because there's so much going on for kids now and sometimes they grow up too quickly and they've got all these screens and iPads now. I think if you can have that time where kids can use their imagination and get involved in a book it's so positive and it's good for the parents too to have that time with their kids."

A little mat can save a temper tantrum

Charley revealed a genius parenting hack for when her three-year-old needs some "thinking time" when they're out and about. Earlier this month, the actress shared a photo of a personalised mat on Instagram Stories, which reads: "Bowie Time out to think about the things you do. Just remember that we LOVE YOU." Explaining the creative mat, Charley explained: "So, when we're out somewhere and Bowie needs thinking time we've got this little mat for him to stand on. Thank you @bespokelittlemakes."

Don't let other people's opinions affect your parenting 

Charley was raised being taught that "if you’ve got nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all" – which is a lesson she appears to be passing down to her own children. The actress is often quizzed about why her sons have long hair, and instead of hitting out at her naysayers, she doesn't let other people's opinions affect her parenting. "Don't let my kids hair worry you," she wrote on Instagram beside a photo of Buster and his long locks. "I think people think they have a right to have an opinion because of social media. Maybe you do. But try keeping it to yourself, it’s not important to us what you think of how our kids look. Or how we look. Or their names or whatever it is you might want to comment on. I was always taught, if you’ve got nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Try practicing it peeps. There’s enough awful stuff in the world without being mean to each other."

Always do what is right for you and your children

If you want your child to sleep in your bed, then do it! Charley revealed she has a habit of sleeping in the bed with her kids because it's right for her. She said: "I will let them in my bed. And I will wake up to a tiny face resting on my arm because I want to. They're babies and then they're grown up, so much quicker than I ever thought was possible. Always do what is right for you and your kids. Not annoying people around you thinking they know best. They don't."

Routine is very important to Charley

Charley has admitted in the past that she and husband Matthew are very strict about giving their children a routine – and doesn't worry about those who may disagree. "I'm not really interested in what anyone else thinks. Everyone parents differently," she previously revealed. "Matthew and I are big on routines, but I won't judge parents who aren't."

Find a hobby they love and do it together

Interests may come and go on a daily basis with children, but according to Charley, it's important to find something your child loves and do it together. "Bowie loves painting, sticking, colouring, glittering, anything that’s creative. It keeps him occupied and it's always something nice to do together," she previously said on Instagram.

