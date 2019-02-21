﻿
8 Photos | Beauty

Strictly stars' blooming baby bumps: Ola Jordan, Gemma Atkinson, Kristina Rihanoff & more

When dancing stars start a family...

...
Strictly stars' blooming baby bumps: Ola Jordan, Gemma Atkinson, Kristina Rihanoff & more
You're reading

Strictly stars' blooming baby bumps: Ola Jordan, Gemma Atkinson, Kristina Rihanoff & more

1/8
Next

Royal ladies who look fabulous in trousers - from Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Queen Letizia and the Countess of Wessex
ola jordan
1/8

Ola Jordan was glowing alongside husband James Jordan at the recent Pride of Britain Awards in London. The former Strictly stars are expecting their first child together in March 2020 and we are so excited for them! Dressed in a peach sequinned gown, Ola happily displayed her blossoming baby bump on the red carpet.

 

The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on her first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. 

 

And they aren’t the only Strictly couple to start a family - couples including Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff and Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova, have gone on to have children after working together on the series, while former pros including Aliona Vilani and Erin Boag have become parents since leaving the show.

 

Scroll through the gallery to see the sweetest Strictly pregnancy photos…

Gemma Atkinson baby bump Brits
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Former Strictly contestant Gemma looked radiant in a black figure-hugging dress at the 2019 BRIT Awards. The 34-year-old announced her pregnancy in January, one year after confirming she was dating professional dancer Gorka Marquez, who she met while competing on the show in 2017. Gemma and Gorka have since welcomed sweet baby Mia and the stars regularly update us with their family news on Instagram.

Brendan Cole Zoe Hobbs baby bump
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs

Brendan and his wife Zoe are parents to two young children – daughter Aurelia, who was born on Christmas Day in 2012, and son Dante, who was born in March 2018. The former Strictly pro and his wife enjoyed a date night at the Cirque du Soliel OVO premiere in London just weeks before their second child was due, with Zoe looking like a glamorous mum-to-be in a sparkly jumper dress and over-the-knee boots.

 

MORE: Celebrity baby bumps at the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards! From Ola Jordan to Lucy Mecklenburgh

Aliona Vilani baby bump
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

Aliona Vilani and Vincent Kavanagh

Double Strictly winner Aliona announced she was pregnant with her first child less than a year after quitting the show to start a family with husband Vincent Kavanagh. The couple welcomed daughter Bella in June 2017, and introduced their little girl in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. Although Aliona has maintained a low profile since leaving Strictly and relocating to Florida, she did show her baby bump in a bikini photo as she hit the beach just days before her due date. “Any day now,” she wrote.

Kristina Rihanoff Ben Cohen film premiere 2016
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen

Strictly’s Kristina Rihanoff shared the happy news that she and partner Ben Cohen were expecting their first child together while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in January 2016, just over two years after they were partnered together in the eleventh series of the show. The couple’s daughter, Milena Rihanoff-Cohen, was born in June 2016. Kristina kept her baby bump under wraps in a loose coat as she attended the Eddie the Eagle film premiere with Ben that March.

 

MORE: James Jordan jokes about how exhausting wife Ola's pregnancy is – for him!

Darren Bennett Lilia Kopylova baby bump
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Lilia Kopylova and Darren Bennett

Longtime fans of Strictly Come Dancing will remember Lilia Kopylova and Darren Bennett, who both worked as professional dancers in the early series of the show and have each won the glitterball trophy. The couple have since become parents to daughter Valentina, who was born in early 2015, and are pictured here at Christmas before she was born.

Nadia Bychkova pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

Nadiya Bychkova

One of the newest additions to the Strictly family is Nadiya, who was partnered with Blue singer Lee Ryan in the 2018 series. The 29-year-old is a mum to a two-year-old daughter with her fiancé Matja Skarabot, who was born before she joined the BBC show. Nadiya didn’t post many photos on Instagram during her pregnancy, but did share one photo of herself in a floaty beach dress as she took a holiday two months before the birth of her baby girl.

Erin Boag-pregnancy
8/8

Erin Boag

Former Strictly professional dancer Erin left the show after discovering she was expecting her first child with her husband Peter O’Dowd. The couple’s baby boy was born in April 2014, and even has a special Strictly godfather – Erin’s close friend Anton Du Beke.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...