Strictly stars' blooming baby bumps: Ola Jordan, Gemma Atkinson, Kristina Rihanoff & more

Ola Jordan was glowing alongside husband James Jordan at the recent Pride of Britain Awards in London. The former Strictly stars are expecting their first child together in March 2020 and we are so excited for them! Dressed in a peach sequinned gown, Ola happily displayed her blossoming baby bump on the red carpet.
The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on her first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt.
And they aren’t the only Strictly couple to start a family - couples including Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff and Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova, have gone on to have children after working together on the series, while former pros including Aliona Vilani and Erin Boag have become parents since leaving the show.
Scroll through the gallery to see the sweetest Strictly pregnancy photos…