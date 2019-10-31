﻿
EastEnders stars' real-life children: from Natalie Cassidy to Tamzin Outhwaite & Patsy Palmer

See who's mum and dad to who...

EastEnders stars' real-life children: from Natalie Cassidy to Tamzin Outhwaite & Patsy Palmer
EastEnders has been running since 1985 and over the years has brought a whole host of memorable, lovable and even dislikeable characters onto our screens. And the truth is, you can't help but invest in them whether it's their latest romantic pursuit, their wellbeing or their families. We all love a good half-hour of Enders!

 

But, what about some of the cast's real families - which stars have children of their own? From June Brown, who plays Dot Cotton, to Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, and Tamzin Outhwaite, who plays Mel Owen - it's time to meet their own broods… 

 

Patsy Palmer who plays Bianca Jackson

Patsy is back on the Square in 2019 much to her fans' delight. In real life, the actress' life is even more glamorous, as Patsy lives in California with her husband Richard Merkell and their talented brood. Patsy is mum to Charley from her past relationship with boxer Alfie Rothwell. She shares children Fenton, Emilia and Bertie with husband Richard. Interestingly, Patsy's brother, Harry Harris, is married to the actress Lindsey Coulsen who played Bianca's mum Carol in EastEnders. Small world. 

Danny Dyer who plays Mick Carter

Danny plays Queen Vic landlord Mick and in real life he shares three children with his wife Joanne Mas, who he married in 2016. Danny was only 18 when his daughter Dani was born - you'll know her from Love Island 2018! Danny and Joanne's other children are daughter Sunnie and son Artie. The couple started dating in 1992.

Natalie Cassidy who plays Sonia Fowler

Natalie Cassidy is mum to two little girls, Eliza Beatrice Cottrell, born in September 2010 and Joanie Elizabeth Cassidy-Humphreys, born August 2016. She shares Eliza with her former boyfriend Adam Cottrell and Joanie with her husband, EastEnders cameraman, Marc Humphreys. 

 

Tamzin Outhwaite who plays Mel Owen

Tamzin Outhwaite was married to Lucifer actor, Tom Ellis, from 2006 to 2014 and they share two daughters together, Marnie Mae Ellis and Florence Elsie Ellis. The pair divorced in 2014 and Tamzin cited adultery. She has since hinted that this was due to more than just a fling, saying to Essentials magazine in 2016: "I wouldn't not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I'll say". 

 

Dean Gaffney who plays Robbie Jackson

Dean Gaffney is the proud dad of twins, Charlotte and Chloe, with his ex-partner of 22 years, Sarah Burge. The childhood sweethearts split in 2015 amid cheating claims.

June Brown who plays Dot Cotton

June Brown, 92, who plays one of the soap's most lovable characters, Dot Cotton, has five children in real life: William, Chloe, Naomi, Sophie and Lousie Arnold. She shares them with her second husband, Robert Arnold, who sadly passed away in 2003. The couple had a sixth child who passed away in infancy. 

Steve McFadden who plays Phil Mitchell

He plays one of the most iconic EastEnders characters, bad boy Phil Mitchell, but in real life, Steve McFadden is a loving dad to five kids, which he has had with four different partners. He had his first child, Matthew, with his childhood sweetheart, Sue Marshall. He had daughters Teona and Mollie with ex-girlfriend, Angela Bostock. He had his daughter Amelie with Rachel Sidwell, who he split with a couple of months after her birth. His current partner, Karen Cairns, is mum to his daughter, Frankie. The couple welcomed her in 2016.

Gillian Taylforth who plays Kathy Beale

Gillian Taylforth has two children, Jessica and Harrison, with her ex-partner of 23 years, Geoff Knights. They parted ways in 2009 and he passed away from stomach cancer in 2013. She has dated Dave Fairbairn since 2012. 

Adam Woodyatt who plays Ian Beale

Adam Woodyatt, who is the longest running EastEnders actor of all time, shares Jessica and Samuel with his dancer wife, Beverley. The pair married in a private ceremony at Disneyland in Florida in 1998.

Jessie Wallace who plays Kat Slater

Jessie Wallace is mum to one daughter, Tallulah Lilac Morgan, who she shares with ex-boyfriend, police officer Dave Morgan. Tallulah was born in 2004. 

Ross Kemp who played Grant Mitchell

Ross Kemp played the original villain, Grant Mitchell, who is still regarded as one of the soap's most iconic characters. In real life, Ross is dad to four children. He had his first son in 2010 with his former partner, Nicola Coleman. In 2012, he married Australian, Renee O'Brien, and the couple have three other children together - a son and twin girls.  

Laila Morse who plays Mo Harris

Long-term star, Laila Morse, has two children, Gerry and Tracy, from her marriage to Gerald Bromfield, which lasted from 1963 to 1970. 

