EastEnders stars' real-life children: from Natalie Cassidy to Tamzin Outhwaite & Patsy Palmer

You might like...
-
Royal ladies who dared to bare in split-leg dresses! From Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Princess Beatrice
-
Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Neil Jones to Kevin Clifton, Oti Mabuse and Gorka Márquez
From small, hidden designs to large statement ones, the Strictly Come Dancing pros have more tattoos than we realise...
-
9 of the best Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations
-
Soap Star Babies! 10 TV actors who have children together in real life
-
EastEnders real-life romances: 7 couples who found love in Albert Square