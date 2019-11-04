﻿
24 Photos | Beauty

Gift guide: the perfect baby shower presents for mum and baby

Stuck on ideas? Look no further…

...
1/24
Kourtney Kardashian reveals emotional lesson her children are learning
rachel riley striped set
1/24

Heading to a baby shower? If you're struggling to think of the perfect gift then fear not as we have you covered. Here's our ultimate guide of the best presents for the little one and a few thrown in for mum-to-be too. From adorable clothes to practical items that she won't be able to live without, this list has it all. Click through the gallery to see… 

Rachel Riley striped smocked set

Baby clothes don't get cuter than this set from designer Rachel Riley, who counts the Duchess of Cambridge among her famous clientele. With its hand-smocked style across the chest, the vintage look and adorable collar make the outfit even more charming. Available from three months to four years.

SHOP: Striped smocked set, £89, rachelriley.co.uk

the-jenny-changing-back
2/24

Bow & Rattle, the Jenny Baby Changing backpack

As any mum will know, babies mean carrying all the essentials around once the little one arrives. And what better way to do it than with this stylish backpack from Bow & Rattle? The Jenny bag comes in black and mushroom, and is both chic and practical with its multiple compartments both inside and outside. Perfect for mums on the go.

SHOP: The Jenny Baby Changing backpack, £125, bowandrattle.com

swaddle muslin aden anais
3/24

Aden and anais, jungle jam 4-pack classic swaddles

Swaddles and muslins are a must and if these ones look familiar, it's because Prince George had them as a baby! Check out this adorable jungle print on this handy four-pack from Aden and Anais. Available in other designs, too.

SHOP: Jungle Jam 4-pack Classic Swaddles, £44.95, adenandanais.co.uk

Malabar Blanket
4/24

Malabar Erawan Cotton Dohar

This blanket is the perfect choice and comes with a royal seal of approval too. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted cuddling adorable baby Archie in this Dohar from Malabar at the polo in Berkshire this summer. All of Malabar's dohars are handmade, extremely lightweight and made of three thin layers of Indian cotton voile. And with stylish designs too, you can't go wrong.

SHOP: Malabar Erawan Cotton Dohar, $42.00 USD (£32.44), malabarbaby.com

cadenshae crew jumper
5/24

Cadenshae Maternity crew neck jumper

Breastfeeding needn't be a hassle with these essential nursing tops from New Zealand based online company Cadenshae. The maternity activewear is both stylish and discreet, allowing expectant and nursing mums to feel confident and comfortable. The brand offers a range of nursing tops and bras that will help mum-to-be on the breastfeeding journey while looking great at the same time.

SHOP: Maternity crew neck jumper, £49.00, cadenshae.co.uk

Mummy milestone cards
6/24

PrezzyBox, Adulting Cards for new mums

These milestone cards are the perfect way to ensure the mum-to-be celebrates the everyday achievements. With designs focusing on mum-milestones such as 'today I washed and dried my hair' and 'my first day parenting alone', mum-to-be gets to celebrate achievements as well as the baby's milestones.

SHOP: PrezzyBox, Adulting Cards, £14.99, prezzybox.com

Elemis pregnancy massage
7/24

Elemis Nurturing Mother-To-Be pregnancy massage

Sure, the focus is on the impending arrival of a new baby, but mums need a pick-me-up too. And what better way to do that than with this decadent treatment to relax the body and mind at the Elemis spa. A skilled therapist uses Japanese Camellia Oil, which, if applied daily can help prevent stretch marks, but will give dry skin a burst of moisture. Plus, Victoria Beckham has tweeted about how much she loved this stuff during all her pregnancies.

SHOP: Nurturing Mother-To-Be pregnancy massage, £150, elemis.com

Elemis baby oil
8/24

Elemis Japanese Camellia Oil

This luxurious oil from Elemis is the perfect treat for the mum-to-be. With the finest grade oil for Aromatherapy, this oil nourishes nails, hair, skin and scalp. Rich in plant collagen, it'll also keep skin moisturised and supple, helping to prevent stretch marks.

SHOP: Japanese Camellia Oil, £38.50, Elemis.com

Pure collection cashmere blanket
9/24

Pure Collection cashmere baby blanket

You can't go wrong with a cashmere blanket, and this adorable rainbow print one from Pure Collection is perfect. Crafted in cashmere to stay warm throughout the chilly winter months, it's an indulgently cosy cover-up that is sure to be treasured. For 0-6 months.

SHOP: Pure Collection cashmere baby blanket, £98, purecollection.com

pure collection cashmere booties
10/24

Pure Collection cable booties

Keep within the cashmere theme with these adorable booties, also from Pure Collection. These are essential for keeping tiny feet warm during the winter months. For 0-3 months.

SHOP: Pure Collection cable booties, £24, purecollection.com

Hippychick bibs
11/24

Hippy Chick Bumkins super bib packs

For when things get a bit messy, a trusty bib is essential. Complete with adorable designs, these bibs from the Hippy Chip Bumkins range are made from an easy wipe and waterproof fabric, making mealtime easier and cleaner.

SHOP: Hippy Chick Bumkins super bib packs, £13.49, hippychick.com

hippy chick piu piu
12/24

Nattou musical Piu Piu

This adorable octopus, named Piu Piu, is an adorable gift for the new little one. As well as looking cute, the toy has a very special use. The octopus was designed with premature babies in mind, as the tentacles remind them of the umbilical cord. Piu Piu also plays lullabies to the melody "la-le-lu" and can be easily attached to cradles, highchairs or bouncers.

SHOP: Nattou musical Piu Piu, £19.95, hippychick.com

Nattou playmat
13/24

Nattou play mats

A play mat is essential. This gorgeous option from Nattou has a variety of activities to stimulate the baby's mind, including four hanging toys overhead comprising of cuddly toys, a soft ball and a mirror.

SHOP: Nattou play mat, £55.95, hippychick.com

my first year memory book
14/24

My 1st Years, Personalised Disney Dumbo record book

Cherishing precious moments with a brand new baby is something all mums love to do. Recording moments such as first steps and first smiles can be done in this gorgeous Disney book from My 1st Years. Gift can be personalised too.

SHOP: Personalised Disney Dumbo record book, £20.00, my1styears.com

my first year elephant toy
15/24

My 1st Years, Personalised Elephant soft toy

You can't beat a cuddle toy. This adorable little elephant will be cherished for years to come and can also be personalised. Available in a range of colours.

SHOP: Personalised Elephant soft toy, £22.00, my1styears.com

Kally sleep nest
16/24

Kally Sleep, Baby Nest

This adorable baby nest is the perfect addition to any new mum's collection. The Kally Baby Nest features a 100% cotton hypoallergenic re-washable cover, with premium diamond stitching for additional comfort. It's designed to be the perfect width and is specially developed for babies aged 0-8 months old.

SHOP: Kally Sleep, Baby Nest, £79.99, kallysleep.com

fluffy blue poco nido shoes
17/24

Poco Nido Fluffy Mini Shoes

These adorable booties are a must-have. The super soft, vegan shoes are perfect for walking and non-walking babies and come with a handy pull on design. Available in sage green, dark rose, warm grey and classic navy.

SHOP: Poco Nido Fluffy Mini Shoes, £17.00, poconido.com

marvellous mummy kit
18/24

Love Boo, Marvellous Mummy kit

The Marvellous mummy kit is ideal for all well-deserving mummies. Mum will enjoy pampering herself with the body wash, bath soak, miracle oil and body smoother. Perfect!

SHOP: Love Boo, Marvellous Mummy kit, £24.99, loveboo.com

kura organic baby wrap
19/24

Kura Organics baby wrap

In the cold winter months, this wrap will definitely come in handy. This gorgeous item from Kura is perfect for keeping out the cold while your baby's in a car seat, buggy or just around the house. Available in a selection of colours, it's 100% cotton.

SHOP: Kura Organics baby wrap, £49.99, kura-organics.com

matchstick monkey teether
20/24

Matchstick monkey teether

Those teething times are often dreaded and not fun for both baby and mum, so the monkey teether from Matchstick will definitely come in handy. Made from BioCote® anti-microbial technology, which kills 99.9% of microbes, and prevents bacteria from growing on the teether, Monkey Teether is the latest baby must-have!

SHOP: Matchstick monkey teether, £9.99, matchstickmonkey.com

vtech polar bear
21/24

VTech Starlight sounds polar bear

This adorable polar bear is perfect for winter babies. The musical toy projects four different coloured lights with the option of 6 different light displays onto the ceiling whilst playing calming nature sounds and lullabies. Ideal for soothing baby to sleep.

SHOP: Starlight sounds polar bear, £22.99, smythstoys.com

NESSA nipple sos
22/24

Nessa, Nipple SOS

Nessa is new vegan skincare brand that is championing 'mum care'. Before mum enjoys the little one, there's the inevitability of childbirth. And this brand has a couple of products that mum won't be able to live without. The Nipple SOS is a relieving balm packed full of moisture-boosting butters, expertly blended with tropical fruit oils to soothe and renew dry, cracked nipples.

SHOP: Nessa, Nipple SOS, £19, nessaorganics.com

nessa scar saviour
23/24

Nessa, Scar Saviour

Also from Nessa, the Scar Saviour balm is an ideal gift. It works to repair and renew skin texture, accelerating skin and scar recovery. Safe to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

SHOP: Nessa, Scar Saviour, £25, nessaorganics.com

butterfly toy
24/24

Leapfrog Butterfly Counting Friend

Another musical toy is the butterfly counting friend from Leapfrog. This cute toy will play up to 10 minutes of classical melodies with rainbow coloured light-up wings. Press the buttons for songs that will introduce numbers and colours to the little one. Suitable from birth.

SHOP: Butterfly Counting Friend, £14.99, smythstoys.com

