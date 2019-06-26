See Loose Women stars' baby bumps: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha & more

﻿
...
The newest Loose Women baby arrived in May 2019 when Stacey Solomon and her partner, Joe Swash, announced the sweet arrival of their son, Rex, who is Stacey's third child and Joe's second. Stacey enjoyed her maternity leave from TV's favourite panel but she's not the first to have taken time away from the show after the birth of her baby - show host Christine Lampard welcomed her daughter in 2018.

 

Of course, many of the Loose Women stars had their children before appearing on the show, and it's wonderful to see their pregnancy photos from years ago.

 

Take a trip down memory lane here...

Nadia Sawalha 

Nadia looks so radiant in this throwback snap. The regular LW panelist shared the photo with her Instagram followers, writing: "A friend of mine has just had a baby!!!! And I found this photo ... and NO I hadn’t eaten lots of mince pies on this occasion!!! it’s little @kiki.bee.adderley in there!" Nadia married husband TV producer Mark Adderley in 2002 and the couple have two daughters together.

Christine Lampard

Christine became a mum for the first time after giving birth to baby daughter Patricia in 2018. She returned to work five months later, appearing on Lorraine and Loose Women.

Recalling the moments in the lead up to the birth, Christine shared: "The doctor, just before the big moment, said you're about to become a mummy and that's when the tears started. She's [Patricia] doing very well on the sleeping front, but I still have that moment when I look at her and think, 'I can't believe you're mine.'"

Andrea McLean

The Scottish journalist is the proud mum to daughter Amy and son Finlay from her previous marriages. Andrea, pictured here in 2006 during her pregnancy with Amy, married her third husband Nick Feeney in 2017.

Saira Khan

Mother-of-two Saira has previously spoken about her struggle to conceive naturally. She had her son Zac through IVF, before going on to adopt her daughter Amara.

Speaking about her experience with husband Steve Hyde, Saira told Loose Women: "I was 34 when we started to try and it wasn't happening. Steve and I couldn't conceive. It got to the stage I saw babies everywhere. I didn't want to be miserable and I couldn't help it. I was miserable, you have to say. I would go home and cry. One Christmas, we started getting photos of babies. I was so devastated. I couldn't be around people's families. It was so hard."

Penny Lancaster

How fabulous does Penny look? The former model and Loose Women panellist has two sons with her husband, rocker Rod Stewart. Here she is back in 2005 on a night out in Beverley Hills with Rod, when she was pregnant with their first son Alastair.

Ruth Langsford

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes announced their pregnancy news in 2001. Their son Jack was born in February 2002, with the proud parents showing off their baby boy on air.

 

Denise Welch

Former Loose Women panellist Denise, who's starred on-and-off on the show since 2005, is pictured when she was pregnant with her second son Louis. Louis' older brother Matthew is a member of popular band the 1975.

