See Loose Women stars' baby bumps: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha & more

You might like...
-
The best dresses from the Pride of Britain Awards red carpet - from Christine Lampard to Vogue Williams and Louise Redknapp
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's most affectionate moments - best photos
Do the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hold hands in public? Yes, they do! Here is a photo gallery of Prince William and Kate's most romantic...
-
The rules the royal family has to follow - from curtseying to no selfies
-
The Loose Women made beautiful brides – see their wedding photos
-
When the royal family can't contain their giggles – see the best photos