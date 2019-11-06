8 advent calendars for kids! From quirky and unusual to fun and child-friendly

VTech Toot-Toot Friends Advent Calendar 2019
A true winter wonderland, the Toot-Toot Drivers advent calendar features Christmas decorations, snow, a Toot-Toot Drivers Truck, SmartPoint trailer and lots more! What's more, the box folds down to reveal a fun, Christmas drivers’ scene.
SHOP: VTech Toot-Toot Friends Advent Calendar, £24.99, available on Very.co.uk
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.