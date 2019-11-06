﻿
8 advent calendars for kids! From quirky and unusual to fun and child-friendly

Chocolate is great, but toys are better...

8 advent calendars for kids! From quirky and unusual to fun and child-friendly
8 advent calendars for kids! From quirky and unusual to fun and child-friendly

HELLO! has searched far and wide to find the best non-chocolate advent calendars for the children in your lives. These seven alternatives are quirky, unusual and fun, giving kids something different to look forward to in the countdown to Christmas. Take your pick!

Peppa Pig advent calendar 2019
The Peppa Pig Advent Calendar 2019

 

If your child is obsessed with Peppa Pig, this advent calendar will bring a smile to their face. From jazzy pencils, to envelopes, and stickers-a-plenty, this will keep your child occupied for hours. 

 

SHOP: Peppa Pig Advent Calendar, £10, Selfridges

Harry Potter Advent Calendar with Minifigures
The Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2019

 

Harry, Ron, Hermione, a Christmas dinner at Hogwarts and even the flags from all the different houses. Not to mention the little lego wands. No Harry Potter fans Christmas will be complete without this new release from Lego's advent calendar range. Others in the series include Star Wars, Lego City and Lego Friends.

 

SHOP: LEGO: Harry Potter Advent Calendar, £25, John Lewis

playmobil-advent-calendar
The Playmobil Christmas Advent Calendar 2019

 

This year, PLAYMOBIL has released three new calendars, but we couldn't help but fall in love with the Christmas in the Forest set. With a surprise behind each of the 24 doors and a backdrop to complete the scene, it will ensure children are entertained leading up to the big day.

 

SHOP: Playmobil's Christmas in the Forest advent calendar, £24.99, Playmobil.co.uk

paw-patrol-advent-calendar
The Paw Patrol Advent Calendar 2019

 

In this fun festive gift set, kids get to discover a different winter-themed PAW Patrol gift every day! With 24 gifts to find, there's always a new surprise waiting behind each door.

Kids can uncover their favourite pups, dressed up for the season; a sleigh with room for two of the pups; Chickaletta wearing a hat and scarf; a snowman; Christmas trees and more!

 

SHOP: Paw Patrol Advent Calendar, £19.99, Amazon

Advent calendar for children - The Gruffalo
The Gruffalo Advent Calendar 2019

 

The Gruffalo musical Advent calendar features The Gruffalo himself and plays music from the TV movie. It features the Gruffalo, Snake and the Gruffalo's Child. They are magnetically attached to a moving mechanism in the base which allows them to glide around the scene as the music plays and because it's flat-pack, it won't take up too much room in the house - winning.

 

SHOP: The Gruffalo advent calendar, £25 you can pre-order now!

Advent calendar for children - the smiggle advent calendar
The Smiggle Advent Calendar 2019

 

Behind each door of the festive globe, fans will find 25 days of limited edition Smiggle stationery goodies. Exclusive treats that can not be purchased in store! From highlighters to glitter glue, a sharpener to a pencil case – it really does have it all! The value of the contents are £50 but retails at just £28.

 

SHOP: Smiggle's advent calendar, £25, smiggle.com

Advent calendar for children - superwings
Super Wings Christmas Advent Calendar 2019

 

Super Wings is one of the most popular children's TV shows, so it's no surprise that this advent calendar will go down a treat with most kids! This one has 24 mini collectibles, can you think of anything better?

 

SHOP: Super Wings Christmas Advent Calendar, £19.99, Amazon

Advent calendar for children - VTech Toot-Toot Friends
VTech Toot-Toot Friends Advent Calendar 2019

 

A true winter wonderland, the Toot-Toot Drivers advent calendar features Christmas decorations, snow, a Toot-Toot Drivers Truck, SmartPoint trailer and lots more! What's more, the box folds down to reveal a fun, Christmas drivers’ scene.

 

SHOP: VTech Toot-Toot Friends Advent Calendar, £24.99, available on Very.co.uk

 

 

