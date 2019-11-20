﻿
Lucy Mecklenburgh's baby bump evolution! See how her bump has grown

The former TOWIE star is expecting a baby boy in early 2020

Lucy Mecklenburgh's baby bump evolution! See how her bump has grown
The former TOWIE star is expecting a baby boy in early 2020

Lucy Mecklenburgh announces pregnancy
After announcing her engagement to partner Ryan Thomas in June 2019 and revealing she was pregnant with their son in August, it's fair to say that Lucy Mecklenburgh's life has changed significantly over the last few months. While her official due date is not known, best friend and fellow TOWIE star Lydia Bright let it slip that their babies are due just five days apart around February 2020. From posing in bikinis on holiday to wearing a show-stopping outfit to the Pride of Britain Awards, the star has provided fans with updates of her pregnancy and her changing body. With only a few months left until she welcomes her new arrival, we take a look at how her baby bump has grown month-by-month.

 

August

Back in August, Lucy announced the exciting news to her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a picture of her holding up a cream knitted babygrow alongside Ryan, captioned: "Best birthday present I’ve ever had." Wearing a stunning red dress, she cradled her neat little bump.

Lucy in a bikini
August

Shortly afterwards, she gave fans a proper look at her growing bump by posing in a striped bikini and spoke candidly about her body image. "Although trying to keep this under wraps especially whilst on holiday really wasn’t easy I’m now over 12 weeks and I’m starting to fall in love with & embrace my new, ever-changing... ever-expanding body," she wrote. "For the first time I feel content in myself and how I view my body. It feels like as soon as I became pregnant my priorities changed and I must admit this is definitely for the better." The brunette beauty went on to reveal that she had suffered quite badly with morning sickness in the first three months. 

Lucy in a red bikini
September

Pregnancy certainly suits her! At the end of September, she looked glowing as she shared a snap of her in a gorgeous red bikini on the beach in Portugal. In the comments section, she told fans she was craving beige foods. 

 

Lucy on holiday
October

Jetting off to the Algarve for some quality time with Ryan before they expand their family, she nailed pregnancy fashion in a black and white polka dot dress complete with ruffles and dainty tied straps. Describing it as the "perfect babymoon," she said: "Portugal was perfect for relaxing by the pool, long walks on the most beautiful beaches, a boat trip to see the dolphins & caves and delicious food!! Different to our normal holiday but just as special (just less vino & dancing!)"

Lucy at the Pronovias panel
October

Opting for a modest yet sexy look, she wore a long blue blazer dress to a Pronovias panel discussion of inspirational women in the fashion industry. Speaking at the event, she said she was embracing her changing figure. "Being pregnant has been a huge challenge because everything I was comfortable in doesn't fit me anymore and my waist was my favourite thing and that doesn't exist anymore. And actually, I've never been more confident than I have been since I've been pregnant, which makes no sense really because I'm getting bigger so most people would say you'd feel less confident."

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Lydia Bright on their bestie babymoon
October

The 28-year-old also enjoyed a break to Greece with Lydia in October which she aptly named their "bestie babymoon." Smiling on the back of a boat, the pair wore matching yellow leopard print swimwear which showed off their blossoming bumps.

 

Lucy at the Pride of Britain Awards
October

Looking beautiful in blue, she wore a one-shouldered Suzanne Neville dress to the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards. Featuring a thigh-high split, embroidered blue flowers and a silk belt nipping her in at the waist, her bump was on full display.

Lucy in an exercise outfit
November

Lucy's baby bump was particularly pronounced in November as she posed in exercise leggings and a sports bra on Instagram. Addressing the controversial topic of exercising during pregnancy, she said: "I’ve really enjoyed creating a section on @resultswithlucy for mummy’s to be, Including a huge variety of workouts with me and lots of incredible trainers. Lots of blogs and vlogs from experts talking all things prenatal wellbeing, nutrition & fitness. I hope it helps remove the stigma that you CAN’T stay active while pregnant." So that's the secret to her toned legs and neat bump!

