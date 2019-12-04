Celebrity babies 2019: Duchess Meghan, Gemma Atkinson, Alex Jones and more

You might like...
-
The trainers loved by Meghan Markle are reduced for Cyber Monday
Meghan Markle loves a casual outfit, and is mostly responsible for the fashion obsession with trainer brand Veja as a result. The Duchess first wore...
-
Take a peek inside the houses of Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and more
-
The royal family's talents revealed - including Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
-
We predict what Meghan Markle will wear for Thanksgiving
On the evening of 28 November, families across America will sit down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together, including turkey, candied yams and pumpkin...
-
Some of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion buys are up to 50% off right now
While the majority of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s royal wardrobes are made up of designer or bespoke pieces, the duchesses also love...