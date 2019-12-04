﻿
20 Photos | Beauty

Celebrity babies 2019: Duchess Meghan, Gemma Atkinson, Alex Jones and more

What little cuties!

...
Celebrity babies 2019: Duchess Meghan, Gemma Atkinson, Alex Jones and more
You're reading

Celebrity babies 2019: Duchess Meghan, Gemma Atkinson, Alex Jones and more

1/20
Next

Queen Letizia is bringing mesh and tassels back this festive party season
andy murray
Photo: © Instagram
1/20

Ooh, we love a celebrity baby round up! It's been a particularly exciting year for adorable little arrivals, with the much-anticipated birth of the royal baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents for the first time in May, to seventh-in-line to the British throne, Archie Harrison. Other famous couples also welcomed their first child together, including Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, and Loose Women's Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, who became a blended family of six with their three older sons.

 

At the end of October, tennis champion Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears welcomed their third child - a little boy. "It's been good," the 32-year-old tennis star said, when asked about the first fortnight. "It's just busy. We've got three under four now and two dogs, so you've got to keep an eye out all the time, but we are sleeping fine and everyone’s healthy." He added: "He is called Teddy. My wife liked that so she chose it."

 

Let's take a look at more celebrity babies born in 2019…

hayley tamaddon
Photo: © Instagram
2/20

Hayley Tamaddon and fiance Adrian

Hayley Tamaddon welcomed her first baby in October, sharing a sweet black and white snapshot showing her holding her baby boy's tiny hand on her Instagram page. The actress posted: "2 weeks ago..and a little earlier than expected.. I gave birth to our beautiful baby boy.. we have called him ...JASPER. It’s been a whirlwind!! The most incredible life changing experience.. it’s beyond anything I’ve ever felt. It’s a love so strong and overwhelming.. i just cry when I look at him! I feel truly blessed that he’s mine."

natalie imbruglia
Photo: © Instagram
3/20

Natalie Imbruglia

Singer Natalie Imbruglia welcomed her first child – a baby boy - in October and we were so excited for her. The Torn singer took to Instagram to announce the safe arrival of her newborn son, who she named Max Valentine Imbruglia. Natalie, 44, shared the happy news alongside a photo showing Max's tiny hand holding on to her thumb. "Welcome to the world… Max Valentine Imbruglia," she wrote. "My heart is bursting #myboy." 

mark feehily
4/20

Mark Freehily and Cailean O'Neil

Westlife star Mark Feehily became a first-time father on 1st October! The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share the happy news, sharing a photo from the hospital ward showing him and his partner Cailean O'Neill holding onto the trolley carrying their brand new baby daughter, who was bundled up in blankets. Alongside the snapshot, Mark wrote: "Baby Layla born safe and sound @7.27pm on October 1st 2019! We're the happiest Dads in the world!"

archie harrison christening
Photo: © Getty Images
5/20

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan became first-time parents in May, welcoming their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world. In their first appearance as a family of three, Meghan spoke of her joy, saying: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

 

MORE: Celebrity kids at Christmas: Victoria Beckham, Billie Faiers and Fearne Cotton share sweet festive photos

gemma atkinson and pram
Photo: © Instagram
6/20

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez welcomed their first child, daughter Mia Louise Marquez, on 4 July. In Spain – where Gorka is from – Mia means 'mine.' Louise, meanwhile, is the same middle name as Gemma's, whose full name is Gemma Louise Atkinson. The former Hollyoaks actress revealed that she had to have an emergency C-section, and later haemorrhaged, following a difficult birth.

oscar-ramsay
Photo: © Instagram
7/20

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay

Gordon and his wife Tana made room for yet another little one on 4 April when Tana gave birth to a beautiful boy named Oscar. The TV chef revealed the special reason for Oscar's name on Instagram, writing: "After 3 Baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch! Xxx."

 

MORE: Gift guide: the perfect baby shower presents for mum and baby

alex jones baby
Photo: © Instagram
8/20

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson

The One Show presenter Alex Jones became a mum of two sons in May, after giving birth to her newborn baby Kit. On announcing the news, Alex revealed that she, husband Charlie Thomson and their son Teddy were, "absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome".

stacey solomon family
Photo: © Instagram
9/20

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon gave birth to her third son on 23 May this year, a little earlier than she and boyfriend Joe Swash expected. The Loose Women star chose to reveal the name of her first child with Joe, baby Rex, on his due date, revealing the unique meaning behind his name: "Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe's Nanna's name and Toby is my Nanna's name."

amy schumer baby
Photo: © Instagram
10/20

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

In May, Amy Schumer gave birth in true royal style as she welcomed her first child just a few hours before Meghan Markle gave birth to baby Archie. Posting a sweet picture of her holding her newborn as her husband gave her a kiss on the cheek, the comedian announced: "10:55pm last night. Our royal baby was born."

jordan banjo baby
Photo: © Instagram
11/20

Jordan Banjo and Naomi Courts

Jordan Banjo and his girlfriend Naomi Courts became parents for the second time in July, giving their baby girl the unique name, Mayowa Angel Banjo. In a gushing post on Instagram, the Diversity dancer also revealed the sweetest nickname for his daughter, writing: "So world please say hello to our daughter, Mayowa Angel Banjo! But we call her Mimi and so can you."

 

MORE: These are the top 10 intelligent sounding baby names for achieving academic success

tom parker baby
Photo: © Instagram
12/20

Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick

The Wanted singer Tom Parker welcomed his first child with wife Kelsey Hardwick on 30 June. The doting dad first revealed the news on Twitter, where he shared the sweetest picture of his baby girl sleeping softly beside a sign revealing her name, Aurelia Rose Parker.

myleen klass welcomes baby
Photo: © Instagram
13/20

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass announced the birth of her first child with fashion PR Simon Motson in August, sharing a touching snap to Instagram of her newborn baby boy's hand wrapped around her own. The former Hearsay singer, who already has two daughters, simply captioned the post with her son's birthday: "01.08.19."

billie piper baby
Photo: © Instagram
14/20

Billie Piper

Billie Piper and her boyfriend Johnny Lloyd gave their newborn baby girl the most adorable name in January this year. Sharing the first picture of baby Tallulah, the Dr Who actress wrote: "She has totally blown our minds. I didn't know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah… [love] you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy."

psalm west
Photo: © Instagram
15/20

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Fans could barely contain their excitement when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child – baby son Psalm – via surrogate in May. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kim revealed: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, my brother Rob, but then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob, it doesn't really go."

carrie underwood baby
Photo: © Instagram
16/20

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and hockey player hubby Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, in January. Carrie revealed the news on Instagram, sharing an adorable snap of Mike holding their bundle of joy: "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mum, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!"

jessica simpson baby
Photo: © Instagram
17/20

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

This year saw Jessica Simpson become a mum for the third time with husband Eric Johnson, giving birth to their "perfect daughter" Birdie Mae on 19 March. Birdie, who weighed 10lb 13oz, joins her brother Ace Knute, six, and sister Maxwell 'Maxi' Drew, seven.

 

MORE: Royal mum style: what Duchess Kate and Co wore to leave hospital with their babies

jamie dornan baby
Photo: © Instagram
18/20

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

Actor Jamie Dornan welcomed his third daughter with wife Amelia Warner earlier this year. The Fifty Shades of Grey star's wife made the news public with a special Instagram post on Mother's Day, writing alongside a snap of three pairs of shoes: "So proud of these three glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy. Feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday."

kate mara baby
Photo: © Instagram
19/20

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

Fantastic Four co-stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcomed their first baby via a difficult C-section in May. Kate has since opened up about her difficult birth procedure, revealing that she had to be induced at 36 weeks after being diagnosed with the liver disease cholestasis.

jenson button brittny ward
Photo: © Getty Images
20/20

Jenson Button and Brittny Ward

Jenson Button revealed in July that he and fiancée Brittny Ward had welcomed their first child. The former Formula 1 driver and Brittny both shared a beautiful snap of their newborn's feet on Instagram stories, writing: "He's here, he's healthy and our hearts couldn't be more full." Jensen also added a heart-eyed emoji to the snap of his son.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...