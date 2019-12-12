﻿
22 Photos | Beauty

Best royal mum moments: Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia, Zara Tindall and more

Regal mums and their kids make us go aw!

katelouis
There's only one thing we love more than following royal ladies' fashion - and that's looking at photos of them and their adorable offspring. Those regal little ones seem to pull the cutest expressions as they keep close to their famous mums. From the Duchess of Sussex and her baby boy Archie to Zara Tindall and sweet Lena, the royal mothers and daughters have given us some adorable moments over the years.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge and her youngest child Prince Louis looked extremely smart together watching the flypast at Trooping The Colour in June. How cute is Louis pointing his hand up at the sky and the mum and son's matching expressions?

 

Take a look at more royal mum moments below...

meghanarchie
Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan held her son Archie Harrison close during her and Prince Harry's royal tour of South Africa in September. We're still in love with those blue dungarees.

zaralena
Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter Zara enjoys a sweet bonding moment with her youngest child Lena Tindall at Gatcombe Park in August. Cute Lena holds onto mum's top as the pair walk along.

letiziadaughtersyoung
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia of Spain cuddled up to her daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia at Madrid's Zarzuela Palace in 2012.

 

MORE: The sweetest royal sibling moments! When regal children cuddle, play together and help each other out

katecharcanada
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate laughed as her young daughter Princess Charlotte played with a musical instrument at a party military families during their 2016 royal tour of Canada.

sofiaalexander
Princess Sofia

Princess Sofia of Sweden doted on her newborn son, Prince Alexander, in a tender mother-son portrait released in 2016.

Photo Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden

raniasnuggletwokids
Photo: © Instagram
Queen Rania

Queen Rania snuggled between two of her children in a throwback Instagram photo, which she captioned: "Grateful for all the moments I’ve shared with these two - With Salma and Hashem back in 2005."

kategeorgeaustralia
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate shared a tender hug with her son Prince George, while at a Plunkett's Parent's Group in 2014 during their royal tour of New Zealand.

madeleinebeach
Photo: © Facebook
Princess Madeleine

Princess Madeleine had fun in the sun while on holiday with her son Prince Nicolas at the beach.

 

MORE: Celebrity babies 2019: Duchess Meghan, Gemma Atkinson, Alex Jones and more

maximasillyface
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima made her daghter Princess Ariane laugh with a silly face while at the Dutch embassy in Buenos Aires in 2007.

maryisabellaski
Photo: © Instagram
Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark snapped a selfie with her oldest daughter Princess Isabella during their 2017 ski holiday in Verbier, Switzerland.

victoriaestellefoot
Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria

Victoria sweetly placed a kiss on her daughter Princess Estelle's foot during her 35th birthday in 2012.

kategeorgepolo
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate chased after her toddler son Prince George as they played during the 2015 Gigaset Charity Polo Match in Tetbury, England.

imanraniatbt
Photo: © Instagram
Queen Rania

The Jordanian monarch shared a sweet moment with her oldest daughter Princess Iman back in 1999.

charlenejacquesxmas16
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene

Like mother, like son! Princess Charlene of Monaco gave a wave with her son Prince Jacques at the annual Christmas gifts distribution held at the Monaco Palace in 2016.

maximalaexia2009
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima

Safe in mum's arms! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands gave her daughter Princess Alexia a hand skiing during their annual Austrian ski holiday in 2009.

princessmary
Crown Princess Mary

Mary was in her element posing for a 2016 family photo with her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their kids, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.

Photo: Mario Testino, Vogue Australia ©

roses
Princess Madeleine

Pink ladies! Princess Madeleine posed in front of pink roses with her little girl Princess Leonore in 2015.

Photo: Brigitte Grenfeldt, The Royal Court, Sweden

raniagarden
Photo: © Instagram
Queen Rania

It was nothing but "sun and fun in the garden" for Queen Rania and her children son Hisham and daughter Salma back in 2007.

victoriaoscar1
Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden cuddled close to her baby boy, Prince Oscar, during her 2016 birthday celebration in Oland, Sweden.

Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

arianemaximaolympics
Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima stole a quick kiss from her daughter Ariane while in the stands at the 2012 Olympics.

charlenegabriellarugby
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene cradled her daughter Princess Gabriella during the 2017 Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

