﻿
9 Photos | Beauty

Celebrity babies' first Christmas! The famous kids enjoying their festive debuts

The cutest time of year

...
Celebrity babies' first Christmas! The famous kids enjoying their festive debuts
You're reading

Celebrity babies' first Christmas! The famous kids enjoying their festive debuts

1/9
Next

Exclusive: Jean-Christophe Novelli and fiancee Michelle reveal wish for son to start talking
rex swash
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Aw, while we're all getting excited about Santa coming, there are some special celebrity babies who are celebrating their first-ever Christmas Day! Little Elf outfits, posing by the tree with mummy and daddy and generally looking all warm and snuggly, these famous tots may have little clue what's going on come 25th but it's certainly an important day for their parents. A baby's first Christmas is always an occasion to be remembered, so congratulations to these star families.

 

Rex Swash

The super cute Rex, baby boy of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, lives in possibly the nation's most Christmassy household. Loose Women panellist Stacey has shared several snaps on her Instagram page of her colourful festive house – we still can't get over her amazing Christmas tree! Little Rex is seven months old so will no doubt love crawling up to the tree and pulling all those baubles.

 

Take a look at more star Christmas babies below…

archie harrison
2/9

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

It's little Archie's first-ever Christmas! The cute son of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan is yet to discover his royal lineage but for him, his first Christmas will be all about hugs with mum and dad. The family are enjoying private time together in Los Angeles with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, so it's a sunny festive holiday for the famous trio.

rachel riley
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Maven Kovalev

Sweet Maven has only just arrived and she's already experiencing her first Christmas. The daughter of Countdown's Rachel Riley and her Strictly dancer beau Pasha Kovalev welcomed their first child, a baby girl in December, two weeks after her due date.

mia marquez
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

Mia Marquez

We can only imagine the party vibes in the Arkinson-Marquez household on 25 December as actress Gemma and Strictly dancer Gorka celebrate their five-month-old daughter's first Christmas. Little Mia has already become quite the social media star thanks to mum Gemma and often appears on Instagram in sweet outfits.

gordon ramsay
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Oscar Ramsay

It's a special first Christmas for Oscar with chef dad Gordon Ramsay and mum Tana. The little one already got into the festive vibe with his themed socks in the snap. Gordon previously explained Oscar's cool name: "After 3 Baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!."

 

MORE: The sweetest royal sibling moments! When regal children cuddle, play together and help each other out

myleene
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Apollo Motson

Little Apollo might just win our cutest celeb baby of the year award. Mum Myleene Klass shared a snap of him dressed as an elf and we couldn't eat him all up he's so adorable. The star mum shares four-month-old with her partner Simon Motson. We're sure it'll be a musical merry Christmas in their home this week.

psalm west
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Psalm West

It'll no doubt be a luxurious and family-filled Christmas in the Kardashian-West house this week – and an exciting one too as it's baby boy Psalm's first Christmas Day. The baby boy of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrived via surrogate in May.

alex jones
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Kit Thomson

The One Show host Alex Jones is very private when it comes to her children, shielding their faces from social media pictures. She'll be celebrating her seven-month-old baby boy Kit's first Christmas with her husband Charlie Thomson and their son Teddy. Congratulations!

 

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing pros and their adorable babies – from Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez

hayley tamaddon
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Jasper Tamaddon

We wish little Jasper a very happy Christmas! The two-month-old is the son of actress Hayley Tamaddon and her fiancé Adrian. By the looks of things, the tot is enjoying lots of winter snuggles with his parents as the family prepare for their special Christmas together.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...