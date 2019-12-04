We just love cooing over cute celebrity baby photos! It's been a particularly exciting year for adorable little arrivals, with the much-anticipated birth of the royal baby Archie Harrison. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents for the first time in May, with the birth of their sweet son, who's now seventh-in-line to the British throne. Other famous couples also welcomed their first child together, including Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, and Loose Women's Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, who became a blended family of six with their three older sons.
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev
Countdown's Rachel Riley and her Strictly dancer beau Pasha Kovalev welcomed their first child, a baby girl in December. "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance," tweeted Rachel. "Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."
Little Maven's arrival was quite a surprise for the couple. "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time," the new mum added. "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."
