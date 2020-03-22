﻿
8 Photos | Beauty

8 sweet celebrity Mother's Day tributes that will bring a tear to your eye

These celebrity messages are so thoughtful...

8 sweet celebrity Mother's Day tributes that will bring a tear to your eye
8 sweet celebrity Mother's Day tributes that will bring a tear to your eye

Phillip Schofield shares new family photo with wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters
Nichola Murphy
Mother's Day is the one day of the year dedicated to showing your mum how much she means to you. While this year may be slightly different with some unable to physically visit their mothers, it hasn't stopped the likes of Fearne Cotton, Peter Andre and even the Queen posting sweet tributes online. Whether they're the one getting spoilt from their children or they're thinking about their own mother, we've rounded up some of the most thoughtful celebrity Mother's Day tributes…

 

Rochelle Humes

How adorable does Rochelle look in this throwback snap? Transporting fans back to when she was a little girl herself, she wrote next to the photo: "H A P P Y M O T H E R S. To my one of a kind kinda Mama...she taught me everything I know about being one, truly learnt from the best. We love you Mum." How sweet!

2/8

Amanda Holden

Heart Radio star Amanda shared this adorable photo of three generations in her family, alongside the caption: "Flashback to a day we were all together.. #happymothersday .. stay safe, stay strong #wecandoit." We're sure she'll still have a lovely time with her two daughters Hollie, eight, and Lexi,14.

3/8

The Queen

The Queen clearly got her fashion sense from her mother! A black-and-white picture on The Royal Family's Instagram page shows the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, and Queen Elizabeth back in 1951 dressed in beautiful midi dresses and pulling the same pose as they prevented their hats from blowing away in the wind. "Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be. Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life," the caption read. "But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday."

4/8

Peter Andre

He may have a beautiful family of his own but that hasn't stopped Peter Andre from letting his mother know he is thinking of her on Mother's Day, especially amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Happy Mother’s Day mum. I worry about you every day. Plse stay safe:) I love you with every bit of my heart. All the mums everywhere, it’s scary and trying times. We will never underestimate you all. Love Peter, Emily and the kids," he wrote. And the video of him and his mother accidentally taking a video when they were posing for a picture is so relatable - we've all been there!

 

5/8

Duchess of Cambridge

The official Kensington Royal Instagram page delighted fans by sharing several beautiful pictures of the royal family on Mother's Day. One photo showed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoying some family time in Norfolk, with the pair running around with Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their backs. "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day," the caption read. Another showed Kate as a baby in her mother Carole's arms. 

Credit: Instagram/Kensington Royal/Matt Porteous/Jayne Fincher

6/8

Lucy Mecklenburgh

Lucy has only just entered into motherhood, but she was clearly enjoying her first Mother's Day with her little boy. Posting a professional picture of the two of them snuggled up together, she wrote: "My first Mother’s Day with my special little man. Love you so much Roman."

7/8

Millie Mackintosh

As she prepares to become a mother herself, former Made in Chelsea star Millie took the opportunity to post a sweet tribute to her mum on Mother's Day. Alongside a picture of them both cradling her blossoming baby bump during a shoot with Hello Magazine, she wrote: "The world is a much less scary place because you are in it. I love you so so much! Happy Mothers Day."

Credit: Instagram/Millie Mackintosh/David Venni

8/8

Fearne Cotton

The former Celebrity Juice star started off her day with a FaceTime call with her mother, but all did not go according to plan. Fearne shared a hilarious picture of the pink blurry image she could see from her mother's end of the call, while she pulled a confused face. "Me face timing my mum this morning with her holding the phone up to her ear still! Nice seeing you mum," she explained. "Happy Mother’s Day. A particularly poignant one as so many of us can’t actually see our mums in the flesh today. Also remembrance for all those mothers lost. We salute you all."

 

