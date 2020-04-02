Many women who are experiencing pregnancy will probably tell you that it's one of the greatest joys of their lives – but that was before we were all told to self-isolate! Ever-changing hormones, cravings, sickness, they're all part and parcel of carrying a child into the world. But imagine going through all these emotions and having nowhere to escape but another room in your home? It honestly doesn't bare thinking about. So let's spare a thought for all those women who are going through it right now. You're doing great! And just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you can avoid it either. Sure, you probably have a choice of rooms in a luxury mansion to 'vacation' in, but how long will that help? Let's take a look at how some celebs are coping with being pregnant in lockdown…
Vogue Williams
Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews recently announced their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!. The couple are expecting their second child – a girl – due in summer and Vogue is five and a half months pregnant. At the moment, she appears to be coping well, revealing that the best thing to come out of self-isolating is "the amount of time I’m getting to spend with T and Spen". However, like anyone, she admitted she does have days where she struggles. "I had a bit of an off day yesterday but I think we all need to accept that will happen but stay positive and the following day will feel easier... sending love to everyone," she wrote on Instagram.