﻿
7 Photos | Beauty

7 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown: from Vogue Williams to Millie Mackintosh

Pregnancy hormones during self-isolation, oh my!

7 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown: from Vogue Williams to Millie Mackintosh
You're reading

7 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown: from Vogue Williams to Millie Mackintosh

1/7
Next

How to make Joe Wicks' American-style blueberry pancakes
Jenni McKnight
vogue-williams-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
1/7


Many women who are experiencing pregnancy will probably tell you that it's one of the greatest joys of their lives – but that was before we were all told to self-isolate! Ever-changing hormones, cravings, sickness, they're all part and parcel of carrying a child into the world. But imagine going through all these emotions and having nowhere to escape but another room in your home? It honestly doesn't bare thinking about. So let's spare a thought for all those women who are going through it right now. You're doing great! And just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you can avoid it either. Sure, you probably have a choice of rooms in a luxury mansion to 'vacation' in, but how long will that help? Let's take a look at how some celebs are coping with being pregnant in lockdown…

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews recently announced their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!. The couple are expecting their second child – a girl – due in summer and Vogue is five and a half months pregnant. At the moment, she appears to be coping well, revealing that the best thing to come out of self-isolating is "the amount of time I’m getting to spend with T and Spen". However, like anyone, she admitted she does have days where she struggles. "I had a bit of an off day yesterday but I think we all need to accept that will happen but stay positive and the following day will feel easier... sending love to everyone," she wrote on Instagram.

millie-mackintosh-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Millie Mackintosh

Millie Mackintosh is expecting a baby girl with husband Hugo Taylor, and it seems that exercise is helping her cope. Millie is no stranger to working out and often shares clips on social media to help inspire others to get into shape. During lockdown she's been adapting her exercises to make them easier to do at home, admitting she's not even missing the gym. Sharing a photo of her blossoming baby bump on Instagram, she wrote: "Staying safe and staying active has never been easier. Full body, prenatal home workouts by @bodybysimone have made me feel super strong in preparation for my baby girl’s arrival. It’s been so useful to me these last few weeks and surprisingly I haven’t missed the gym at all!"

katy-perry-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and recently admitted she has got to the stage where she doesn't even know what day it is! Sharing a photo of herself eating a pickle and wearing a jumper with the words, "How soon is now?" written across the top, she wrote: "wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub." Katy has also been keeping herself occupied by sharing some gorgeous snaps pre-isolation.

Keep scrolling for more pregnant celebrities in self-isolation...

deliciously-ella-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Deliciously Ella

Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills announced her pregnancy last month and is using her daily one-hour of outdoor exercise – as allowed by the government during lockdown – to enjoy gentle walks with her husband and daughter. Sharing her exciting news on Instagram, Ella wrote: "We’re feeling so lucky to hold on to something so special while the world feels so topsy turvy, and whilst of course it’s a little unnerving to be navigating pregnancy in this climate, we are just so incredibly grateful. Like everyone else, we’re staying quietly at home, taking Austin and Skye out for a little daily walk on our own."

MORE: 9 celebrities coping with household chores on lockdown just like the rest of us

sheridan-smith-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Sheridan Smith

Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn are expecting a little boy. Aww! Sadly for the actress, she recently revealed that due to the lockdown, she won't be able to attend any more ultrasounds for the foreseeable future. Sharing a 3D scan of her son on Instagram, she revealed: "I’ve just been told that I won’t see this little face for a while now because of lockdown, so thought I’d share his beautiful chubby chops with you guys to cheer me up. So grateful we got to @tummy_2_mummy & @donna.grant.75033 for these pics a few weeks ago, I can look at them every day now till he’s born hope everyone is doing ok during this crazy time."

nikki-bella-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Nikki Bella

Former Strictly dancer Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancée, WWE star Nikki Bella, are expecting their first child later this year. Nikki and her twin sister Brie are actually pregnant at the same time, but Nikki recently admitted that she has also been reaching out to other pregnant women for advice. She wrote on Instagram: "Being pregnant for the first time, yes I have been lucky to have Brie, but it’s been amazing getting advice and support from other women at a similar stage in pregnancy like me. I have realized how important this is and how much I need it! Especially during times like these where there is so much anxiety, stress, and uncertainty."

MORE: Celebrities we have sadly lost to coronavirus

dee-kopang
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Dee Koppang

Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang is pregnant with their first child, and recently admitted that she is in an "isolation online rabbit hole". Dee is using her time at home to stock up on bits and pieces for the baby, even showing off an adorable babygrow she bought during a round of "#isoaltionbabyshopping". The cute onesie she bought reads "Milking It" across the front and it's so cute! 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...