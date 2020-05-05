Anderson Cooper
American broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper announced the arrival of his first child, born via surrogate, on his CNN show and Instagram on 30 April. "I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," he said.
"My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mum's side. I know my mum and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."
Anderson will co-parent his son with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, whom he remains close to despite ending their three-year relationship in March 2018. "He's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well," the 52-year-old said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Both Anderson and Benjamin were in the delivery room when the surrogate carrying Wyatt gave birth.