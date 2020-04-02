13 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown: from Vogue Williams to Gigi Hadid

Many women who are experiencing pregnancy will probably tell you that it's one of the greatest joys of their lives – but that was before we were all told to self-isolate! Ever-changing hormones, cravings, sickness, they're all part and parcel of carrying a child into the world. But imagine going through all these emotions and having nowhere to escape but another room in your home? It honestly doesn't bear thinking about. So let's spare a thought for all those women who are going through it right now. You're doing great! And just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you can avoid it either. Sure, you probably have a choice of rooms in a luxury mansion to 'vacation' in, but how long will that help? Let's take a look at how some celebs are coping with being pregnant in lockdown…
Gigi Hadid
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her rumoured fiancé Zayn Malik confirmed in April that they are expecting their first child, which grandmother-to-be Yolanda Hadid let slip is due in September. The couple are currently on lockdown at Yolanda's idyllic Pennsylvania farm with the rest of the Hadid family. Earlier this week during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi – who revealed she is craving bagels – opened up about being pregnant during the current coronavirus pandemic. "I'm trying, and especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day," she said.