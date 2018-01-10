The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's only daughter Princess Charlotte has grown up before the eyes of the public, from the day she was born to her first day at school and everything in between. The royal recently turned five, so we've taken a look back at some of Charlotte's biggest milestones…
For her fifth birthday, Duchess Kate shared several sweet snaps of Charlotte doing her bit to help the community during the coronavirus lockdown. Dressed in a sweet gingham dress from Zara, the young royal helped her family make batches of fresh pasta and delivering food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham.