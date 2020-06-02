﻿
Celebrity parents educating their children about anti-racism

The stars are speaking out...

Aisha Nozari
Many celebrities have been publicly responding to the crisis triggered by the killing of George Floyd last week, and some have taken to social media to share the ways they are educating their children on the matter. From Holly Willoughby to Victoria Beckham, these are the famous parents speaking out…

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham revealed that in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing, she and husband David made the decision to sit down with their children and to educate them about racism, writing on Instagram: "As a family, we spent a lot of time this weekend talking and reading about the issue." She added that her kids were "shocked and devastated" to learn that the injustices are still happening in 2020.

The fashion designer's full post read: "It’s impossible not to be deeply moved by the tragic death of George Floyd. I’ve been thinking a lot about it, and as a mother of four, what’s struck me the most is how important it is to not sit by and watch from the sidelines without doing anything. So as a family, we spent a lot of time this weekend talking and reading about the issue. 

"At first, it was about how shocked and devastated we all are that this still happens in 2020, but has turned more to how we can be actively anti-racist, how we can stand in solidarity with the black community (not just right now, but always), and how we can make a difference.

"We signed the petition for George Floyd as a starting point, and I’ve found that @colorofchange, @naacp and @theconsciouskid are good resources for listening and educating ourselves. As a mother, I was also so, so moved by the eye-opening lyrics to @keedronbryant’s song.
In addition to standing in solidarity, it’s our responsibility to speak out now and use our platforms for education, conversation and change."

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon revealed on Instagram that her seven-year-old son had asked over dinner what had upset so many people recently. The award-winning actress added that in response to her son's questions, she told him about the tragic death of George Floyd, acknowledging that it was a "heartbreaking" process. She added that citizens had to "be held accountable for what is happening in this country".

Reese's full caption read: "Last night at dinner, my seven-year-old asked why all the grownups were so upset. We spoke to him about what happened to George Floyd. Being a white mother trying to explain racism and bigotry to her white son, who did not understand why anyone would treat another human being that way, was heartbreaking. But not nearly as heartbreaking as being a victim of one of these senseless, violent, unconscionable crimes. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have experienced loss and harassment and discrimination daily. 

"Not nearly as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to her children in this world. I grew up going to church. We were taught that we were all the same in the eyes of God. We all breathe the same air. We all bleed the same blood. But that is not what I grew up seeing. It was as hard for me to reconcile the difference between what I was taught in church and what I see in the world. I don’t want that for my kids. Or for yours.

"We have to be held accountable for what is happening in this country. What happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery - and countless others - cannot go without justice. Please talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hate. If you aren’t talking to them, someone else is.

"Regarding comments: I urge you to share this space for meaningful discussion, not hate. There is enough hate in the world. I hope this can be a space for discussion, understanding, growth and love. We all need more of that."

Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a moving illustration that highlighted the importance of teaching children about injustices. Featuring images of a heart, a home and the globe, words next to each read: "Until you fix it here [heart], and address it here [home], nothing changes here [world]." 

Meghan Markle

Although the Duchess of Sussex hasn't explicitly revealed the ways George Floyd's death has impacted her interactions with son Archie, the mother-of-one has spoken in the past about how proud she is of being bi-racial, and her desire for her future children to be born into a kinder world. 

Speaking in an anti-racism campaign video in 2012, the 38-year-old said: "I am really proud of my heritage on both sides. I'm really proud of where I've come from and where I'm going. But yeah, I hope that by the time I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing, and that having a mixed world is what it's all about. I mean certainly it makes it a lot more beautiful and a lot more interesting."

Taraji P. Henson

The actress urged mothers across the globe to speak up. Sharing a meme that read: "For every mother, when George Floyd yelled out for this mum, it broke our heart." Alongside the image, Taraji wrote: "Every mother of every race should have felt that. If you are a mother and you are silent about this [expletive]. I said what I said, and we hear your silence."

Holly Willoughby

The This Morning host was one of many to share an image of words that read: "The world will say to you: we need to end racism. Start by healing it in your own family. The world will say to you: How do we speak to bias and bigotry? Start by having the first conversation at your own kitchen table. The world will say to you: There is too much hate, devote yourself to love. Love yourself so much that you can love others without barriers and without judgement."

She also told followers that she felt responsibility as a parent to educate her children on racism, writing in an accompanying caption: "It’s hard to know even where to begin with this... for me it’s the responsibility I have as a parent that my children understand the importance of these words said so poignantly by @cleowade ... I know they do already, however these are important conversations to have. Conversations that can never be had and emphasised enough."

Jools Oliver

Jools Oliver shared the same image as Holly, revealing that she and husband Jamie Oliver have also taken time to speak to their children about racism.

Giovanna Fletcher

Sharing an image of the words, "It's what you do offline that matters most," Giovanna Fletcher told her Instagram followers that she was going to make Tuesday "a day of learning" for her sons. She also revealed that one of her boys, little Buzz, had asked "why the policeman had hurt George Floyd". In response, the doting mum told her fans that she "spoke about skin colour" with Buzz, adding that these "rabbit holes" were "hours well spent".

The author's full caption read: "Tomorrow is #blackouttuesday, and we’ll be having a day of learning at home with the boys. I know a day would never be enough, but it’s an introduction for them. The other day at breakfast Buzz asked why the policeman had hurt George Floyd, and if all policemen are bad. 

"We both knew George had died, but he didn’t use the word. We spoke about skin colour and how some people in the world do horrible things. I saw his fear. My son is white. I cannot imagine having that conversation if my son were black, knowing the realness of what that could mean for his life.

"I know Instagram rabbit holes are frowned upon usually, but I’ve found myself on many lately - and I don’t feel guilty for a single one. They are hours well spent."

Shay Mitchell

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell shared a photo of her daughter being cradled by her partner Matte Babel, writing that "racism is a learned behaviour. It starts and stops at home," thus highlighting the importance of educating children at home about the subject.

The Pretty Little Liars star's full caption read: "I am hopeful that the next generation will abandon the prejudices of the past, and embrace and accept people based on who they are, versus the colour of their skin. Black or White. It doesn’t matter.  All she sees are people who love her.  Racism is a learned behaviour. It starts and stops at home."

Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl star took to Instagram to share a series of messages about the ways she and husband Ryan Reynolds are educating their children about racism.

Segments from the mother-of-three's messages read: "We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car. We don't know what it's like to experience that day in and day out. We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted racism is.

"We've been teaching our children different than the way our parents taught us. We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes.

"We're committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they'll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously." 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

