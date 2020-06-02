Many celebrities have been publicly responding to the crisis triggered by the killing of George Floyd last week, and some have taken to social media to share the ways they are educating their children on the matter. From Holly Willoughby to Victoria Beckham, these are the famous parents speaking out…
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham revealed that in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing, she and husband David made the decision to sit down with their children and to educate them about racism, writing on Instagram: "As a family, we spent a lot of time this weekend talking and reading about the issue." She added that her kids were "shocked and devastated" to learn that the injustices are still happening in 2020.
MORE: 8 incredible NHS heroes to follow on Instagram to get spot-on advice
The fashion designer's full post read: "It’s impossible not to be deeply moved by the tragic death of George Floyd. I’ve been thinking a lot about it, and as a mother of four, what’s struck me the most is how important it is to not sit by and watch from the sidelines without doing anything. So as a family, we spent a lot of time this weekend talking and reading about the issue.
MORE: Meghan Markle talks openly about racial abuse in unearthed video: WATCH
"At first, it was about how shocked and devastated we all are that this still happens in 2020, but has turned more to how we can be actively anti-racist, how we can stand in solidarity with the black community (not just right now, but always), and how we can make a difference.
"We signed the petition for George Floyd as a starting point, and I’ve found that @colorofchange, @naacp and @theconsciouskid are good resources for listening and educating ourselves. As a mother, I was also so, so moved by the eye-opening lyrics to @keedronbryant’s song.
In addition to standing in solidarity, it’s our responsibility to speak out now and use our platforms for education, conversation and change."