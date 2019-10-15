Reading to your children is very important
While a bedtime story is a key part of Charley's routine with her children, reading to them at any time of the day is just as crucial for the mum-of-three. "Reading is really important and it's part of our routine and our family life. We love the one-to-one time and talking about what books we're reading," she previously told The Mirror.
"I've always thought reading to kids is important, it was part of my life when I was little too. And I think for their mental health it's good as well because there's so much going on for kids now and sometimes they grow up too quickly and they've got all these screens and iPads now. I think if you can have that time where kids can use their imagination and get involved in a book it's so positive and it's good for the parents too to have that time with their kids."
Keep reading for more Charley Webb parenting tips