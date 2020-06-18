﻿
15 Photos

15 times David Beckham was a doting dad: See adorable Beckham family snaps

The father-of-four loves spending time with his family

15 times David Beckham was a doting dad: See adorable Beckham family snaps
15 times David Beckham was a doting dad: See adorable Beckham family snaps

Nichola Murphy
David Beckham loves spending time with his wife Victoria and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - which he has managed to do a lot of during the coronavirus lockdown! From holding his kids as newborns to having the whole Beckham gang support his footballing career, the proud father often shares intimate glimpses into his family life. 

He even previously told HELLO!: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement." In honour of Father's Day, we take a look back at David's cutest moments with his kids, including this sweet kiss with Harper on a family safari holiday in 2017.

How adorable is this throwback photo Victoria shared for Brooklyn's 21st birthday? Next to the snap of a young David holding his first-born, VB wrote: "21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham."

And this is not the first time Brooklyn's parents have embarrassed him on his birthday...

Brooklyn was left cringing after his dad shared an embarrassing baby photo on Instagram in honour of his 18th birthday! In the adorable snap, a young Brooklyn sported a beard made of bubbles as he sat in the bath.

 

Making use of the extra time with his daughter during the COVID-19 crisis, David and Harper have enjoyed several walks near their £6million Cotswolds home - and even love to coordinate their outfits!

Who knew the former footballer was such an impressive cook? He has whipped up several dishes for his family during the lockdown, including Nutella pizza and lemon drizzle cake - with the help of Harper, of course. When preparations for a delicious beef ragu rigatoni dish left him with a finger injury, David turned to his eight-year-old daughter for help - how sweet!

 

His son Romeo may be all grown up at the age of 17, but that won't stop David from unearthing adorable throwback pictures! To mark his birthday in 2018, the father-of-four shared an intimate father-and-son snap the showed David shaving Romeo's face for him.

 

A baptism is a family affair, and the Beckhams proved just that by celebrating Harper and Cruz's big day together. "Very proud day to see my babies get baptized on such a perfect and beautiful occasion," David wrote in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

The family all got together to congratulate dad David on his role as owner of Miami football club. "So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB!!!! @intermiamicf Xxxx Kisses," wrote Victoria.

David was not afraid to get stuck into the Halloween spirit in 2019! The doting dad let his daughter do his makeup using Victoria's new makeup range, showing off her impressive skills with a family snap. 

 

A family fishing trip is the perfect excuse to twin with your sons, just ask David. We love the coordinated hats and khaki colourscheme - you know what they say, like father like son!

In 2015, David revealed how he accompanied his eldest son Brooklyn - then 14 - on his first-ever date. During an appearance on The Late Late Show, the sports star told James Corden: "We took him to a sushi restaurant, and he sat at the bar and I sat five tables back. My daughter is 4 years old but when she turns 14, I'll be closer than that!"

The father-of-four often takes his children to sporting events, including football and basketball. In 2017, David shared a snap from the Dodger Stadium with all three sons and in the caption, he wrote: "Opening day at the Dodgers baby."

 

In June 2015, David shared a beautiful black-and-white picture, which showed a young Harper learning how to ride a bike without training wheels. He captioned the snap: "Look at my big girl. Day One - No stabilizers."

In 2015, David and the Beckham family stepped out in full force to cheer on young Romeo, who took part in the London Marathon children's race. The then 12-year-old successfully completed the three-mile run, raising £6,000 for charity in the process. The whole clan were pictured wearing t-shirts emblazoned with 'Team Romeo'.

Proud dad David enjoys a cuddle with his kids just as much as any parent. The former footballer and a ten-year-old Cruz are shown overlooking a lake with pet dog Olive at their side in the sweet snap. "Cuddle with my little man... #cuddlewithcruzie," he captioned the striking photo.

 

