8 celebrity dads who have identical mini-mes

From Gordon Ramsay to Jamie Oliver…

Aisha Nozari
Photo: © Instagram
We love it when celebrity dads share photos of themselves with their kids, especially when they're their mini-mes! From Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay to Jay Z and Kanye West, many famous fathers are the absolute double of their children. See for yourself…

Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver and his three-year-old son River are practically identical, and we love watching the pair monkey around on social media! What's more, the little boy is shaping up to be an excellent chef, better watch out, Jamie!

Photo: © Instagram
Gordon Ramsay

When it comes to mini-mes, no one looks more like their dad than one-year-old Oscar Ramsay, who is his father Gordon Ramsay's absolute double. Every time the Hell's Kitchen star shares a photo of his youngest son, fans flock to the comment section to point out how similar they look. 

Photo: © Instagram
Jay Z

Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy, who the rapper shares with Beyonce, not only look alike, but they're both constantly photographed wearing seriously stylish outfits. Like daughter, like father! 

Photo: © Instagram
Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan's eight-year-old daughter Elise is the spitting image of her dad, and the Good Morning Britain star has been goofing around with the little girl to beat the boredom during lockdown, as this hilarious photo shows.

Photo: © Instagram
John Legend

John Legend and his son Miles are twins. We know it, you know it, and Miles' mum Chrissy Teigen knows it.

Photo: © Instagram
Jamie Redknapp

When footballer Jamie Redknapp posted this photo of himself and his son Beau in April, we thought we were seeing double! 

Photo: © Instagram
Kanye West

Kanye West and his daughter North West are joined at the hip, as doting mum Kim Kardashian has proven many times on Instagram, where she shares many images of the father-daughter duo spending quality time together. 

Photo: © Instagram
Marvin Humes

Marvin and Rochelle Humes might have a son on the way, but right now Marvin is all about his two daughters, Valentina and Alaia. In fact, the JLS star was so smitten with this picture taken by his famous wife, that he wrote: "I think there's something in my eye," beneath the doting mum's Instagram post.

