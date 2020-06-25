Sam Faiers
Ah, the chocolate challenge. Who tried this with their kids? Sam Faiers' children Paul and Rosie attempted the challenge together, but only one succeeded!
As soon as the former TOWIE star gave the pair a pot of treats each, Paul immediately popped one in his mouth but returned it to the pot once he realised what his mum was asking. "I nearly ate them," he said as Sam left, before trying to stay strong by telling his sister: "Let's wait."
However, the little boy appeared to have slipped up for a second time, putting a piece of chocolate in his mouth before quickly spitting it out. "Couldn’t resist. Oh, bless them," Sam captioned the post.