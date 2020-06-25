﻿
9 Photos

9 of the cheekiest celebrity toddler moments - see all the cutest pictures

What an adorable bunch of celebrity kids

Sophie Hamilton
stacey solomon rex
Photo: © Instagram
Aw, we just love a cheeky snap of a celebrity toddler – whether they're pulling a silly expression, doing something they're not meant to be doing or just testing the limits with their famous parents.

 

Some of our favourite celebs such as Stacey Solomon and Alex Jones often take to their Instagram pages to post photos of their little cutie pies – take a look at these memorable star toddler moments…

 

Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women panellist regularly shares photos of her little boy Rex, who she shares with TV presenter Joe Swash. Just look at the cheeky grin on Rex as he stands in a great big muddy puddle!

Stacey wrote: "Pickle in a Puddle. What did we do to deserve that smile. Today we discovered muddy puddles and even sat in them (well Rex did). This photo makes me emotional. I just can’t cope with how much fun he is having... I look at his face and I’m just overwhelmed with so much joy. Not a care in the world. No idea about anything other than the very moment he’s living in. When I grow up I want to be Rex."

rochelle humes
Photo: © Instagram
Rochelle Humes

You can't beat a game of good old fashioned hide and seek. Here's Rochelle and Marvin Humes' daughter Valentina looking all cheeky hiding in the wardrobe. Rochelle said: "Saturdays are for hide and seek. I’m currently in the wardrobe hoping I’m not found for another 10mins...."

alex jones
Photo: © Instagram
Alex Jones

The One Show host Alex gave us a giggle back in March when she posted this photo on her Instagram. "I went upstairs for 2 mins to put the other to sleep," she wrote. Oh deary dear, little Teddy has really got up to mischief with some black paint here. All mum did was put her baby boy Kit down for a nap.

vogue williams
Photo: © Instagram
Vogue Williams

How precious! We don't know who looks cheekier… Vogue's son Theodore or his doggy pal next to him. "Houseguest," said Vogue. Her followers adored the picture, with one writing: "Cutest pic ever!"

sam faiers
Photo: © Instagram
Sam Faiers

Ah, the chocolate challenge. Who tried this with their kids? Sam Faiers' children Paul and Rosie attempted the challenge together, but only one succeeded!

As soon as the former TOWIE star gave the pair a pot of treats each, Paul immediately popped one in his mouth but returned it to the pot once he realised what his mum was asking. "I nearly ate them," he said as Sam left, before trying to stay strong by telling his sister: "Let's wait."

However, the little boy appeared to have slipped up for a second time, putting a piece of chocolate in his mouth before quickly spitting it out. "Couldn’t resist. Oh, bless them," Sam captioned the post.

gabrielle union
Photo: © Instagram
Gabrielle Union

American actress Gabrielle also shared her daughter Kaavia doing the chocolate challenge – but uh oh, the one-year-old couldn't help but tuck into the snacks. The best bit though was when he mum asked her: "Are you waiting? Are you patient?" Kaavia then agreed to wait while already munching on the snack. Priceless.

tana ramsay
Photo: © Instagram
Tana Ramsay

Possibly our favourite cheeky star kid photo of the bunch, here's little Oscar Ramsay – son of chef Gordon and wife Tana – trying to grab himself a beer out of the fridge! Tana captioned the snap: "Fridge raiders…" So funny.

kylie jenner stormi
Photo: © Instagram
Kylie Jenner

As an adult, one isn't allowed to stick one's tongue out – it's rude. But as a child, you can do it as much as you like! Kylie's daughter Stormi is certainly making the most of it. Her mum wrote: "A love without limits, sticks tongue out."

jools oliver
Photo: © Instagram
Jools Oliver

An adorable picture of Jools and Jamie Oliver's youngest child, River. That look says, who me, sitting on a log? Yes, you! Jools wrote: "A little pit stop on the school run."

