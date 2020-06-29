﻿
Inside the Beckhams' baby photo album: see Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz & Harper as cute tots

Victoria and David Beckham share four children together

Sophie Hamilton
Aw, it seems like yesterday that Victoria and David Beckham welcomed their first baby, Brooklyn, into the world. Fast forward 20 years and now the Beckham brood has grown to six! The famous couple are proud parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and their daughter Harper, eight.

 

The couple's four children were real cuties as babies so we thought we'd dig out some of their old snaps to coo over – plus we get to reminisce over Victoria and David's past outfits and hairstyles.

 

In the photo above we see Victoria with her first baby Brooklyn back in November 1999 - the pair were in London's Bond Street to switch on the Christmas lights. We just love Brooklyn's matching hat and top plus those sweet boots!

 

Take a look at more sweet Beckham baby snaps below…

Nothing beats a father-baby kiss. It's dad David and Brooklyn celebrating Manchester United winning the PA Premiership in May 2000.

Victoria shared this super cute throwback snap on her Instagram recently for Brooklyn's 21st birthday.

She wrote: "21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham."

Look at little Romeo! Victoria and David's second son was clearing into the football match between Real Madrid and Valladolid in September 2003.

Here is mum and Romeo in the stand to watch England play against France in 2004. Romeo's just taking it all in his stride with a bottle of juice.

MORE: 9 of the cheekiest celebrity toddler moments - see all the cutest pictures

It's baby number three for Victoria! Here she is reading little Cruz a book in Baden Baden, Germany back in June 2006.

Aw, look how cute baby Harper was! The now mum-of-four took her little girl along to visit Marc Jacobs in Soho in September 2011.

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

What a stylish duo. It's Victoria and Harper out in New York back in November 2011.

Just love this snap! Victoria shared it on her Instagram page recently, posting: "Found the sweetest memory of Harper from an Easter past. My thoughts are with everyone on this very different Easter Sunday xx."

