Aw, it seems like yesterday that Victoria and David Beckham welcomed their first baby, Brooklyn, into the world. Fast forward 20 years and now the Beckham brood has grown to six! The famous couple are proud parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and their daughter Harper, eight.
The couple's four children were real cuties as babies so we thought we'd dig out some of their old snaps to coo over – plus we get to reminisce over Victoria and David's past outfits and hairstyles.
In the photo above we see Victoria with her first baby Brooklyn back in November 1999 - the pair were in London's Bond Street to switch on the Christmas lights. We just love Brooklyn's matching hat and top plus those sweet boots!
Take a look at more sweet Beckham baby snaps below…