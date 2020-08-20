﻿
8 Photos | Beauty

7 embarrassing school photos of This Morning star's Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and more

The This Morning stars were cute kids!

7 embarrassing school photos of This Morning star's Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and more
You're reading

7 embarrassing school photos of This Morning star's Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and more

1/8
Next

Today is an exciting day for Lady Louise Windsor
Nichola Murphy
this-morning
1/8

We've all got those embarrassing school and teenage photos buried somewhere inside our homes. But unfortunately for celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes, the entire country wants to set their sights on theirs!

Over the years, we've become accustomed to seeing the This Morning stars perfectly groomed with fabulous outfits, flawless makeup and incredible hairstyles – but that wasn't always the case! Before they became well-known figures on our TV screens, even the likes of Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield had their childhood documented by their parents and family members. 

MORE: 6 times This Morning dads shared intimate peeks inside their family lives

Want to see what the This Morning presenters used to look like? We've rounded up their sweetest childhood throwback photos…

ruth-langsford-school
2/8

Ruth Langsford 

Ruth Langsford and her husband Eamonn Holmes have taken over Holly and Phil's presenting duties during the summer holidays. But if you thought you'd be able to spot the young star from a mile away, you'd be sorely mistaken! 

Ruth looked entirely unrecognisable when she shared a throwback photo during a Loose Women appearance, when she described herself as "gawky-looking." Referring to Ruth's short dark bob, Janet Street-Porter quipped: "The one with the dodgy hair grip?" Ruth replied: "Yes, the dodgy hair grip. That's about as fashionable as we got – the kirby hair grip. The hair was down like that. No makeup, we weren't allowed makeup. I was covered in freckles. But I look at the girls now coming out of school and they're so glamorous."

alison-hammond-school
3/8

Alison Hammond

A three-year-old Alison Hammond looked so smart in her school uniform! Dressed in white tights, black shoes and a blue jacket, fans were quick to note that her cheeky personality has clearly remained the same - just look at that grin! "This is me age 3! How cute was I. So innocent and with my whole future ahead of me. My oversized coat and red ribbon. It’s just so lovely. Thought I would share," she wrote in the caption.

eamonnn-holmes-school
4/8

Eamonn Holmes

Can you spot the young Eamonn Holmes? Not only does the matching school uniform make it difficult to distinguish Eamonn in his teenage throwback photo, but also his dark mop of hair which seemed to match all of his friends' hairstyles! He joked: "A classmate just sent me this. Part of St Malachy's College Sixth Form in 1978. I'm 18 and in there somewhere. But where?" That is the question…

 

READ: Holly Willoughby's 5 parenting struggles revealed - and they're so relatable

 

holly-willoughby-childhood-photo
5/8

Holly Willoughby

Like butter wouldn't melt! Holly shared a sweet photo of herself with her big sister Kelly during their time at primary school. The picture shows the siblings in their school uniform and smiling for the camera, with Kelly placing a protective arm around little Holly. Although her iconic bright blonde hair is nowhere to be seen, we think you'll agree the grin has remained the same!

rochelle-humes-school
6/8

Rochelle Humes

Shortly before she welcomed her first daughter, Valentina, Rochelle Humes shared several throwback photos of herself as a child. The former Saturdays singer's school uniform changed from a dark jumper to a striped blue dress and matching scrunchie. But what was particularly apparent from her younger photos is her likeness to her two daughters...

frankie-rochelle
7/8

At the same time, Rochelle also posted photos of her time in S Club Juniors with Frankie Bridge. So perhaps this is an insight into what Valentina and Alaia-Mai will look like as teenagers!

 

PHOTOS: 11 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown

 

phillip-schofield-school
Photo: © ITV
8/8

Phillip Schofield

Although Phillip Schofield rarely shares glimpses inside his childhood on social media, he did shock This Morning viewers when he shared a throwback photo back in 2015 – and even Holly didn't recognise him! With a thick dark fringe and a toothy grin, Holly joked she wouldn't piece together it was him, even if he had silver hair at the time. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...