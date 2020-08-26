We're used to seeing the royal family looking rather straight-faced as they carry out formal, often sombre engagements, and rightly so, but we do like to see the Queen and Co laugh together sometimes – and it's doubly cute when they share a laugh with their children.
There's something about that parent-child bond having a private giggle together that melts hearts and the snaps below have us dying to be in on their jokes!
From Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte to the Queen and her son Prince Charles, see which regal parents and children have shared a chuckle together on camera…
Duchess Kate and son Prince George
Just love this fun look between mum Kate and her eldest child Prince George. We imagine the pair were sharing a giggle over the impressive flypast at Trooping the Colour back in 2016, but who knows?
MORE: Royal kids' mischievous moments: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more sweet snaps