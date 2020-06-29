12 times the royals looked super proud in school uniform

Whether it's the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte confidently striding into school on her first day or Queen Maxima's daughter Princess Alexia surprising onlookers by cycling to class, fans have loved seeing glimpses of the young royals. But had you ever really taken notice of what they were wearing during these momentous occasions?
As schools prepare to welcome their pupils back in the classrooms following months of homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents have also been getting their children ready for the new academic year. There has even been huge queues for school uniforms and supplies across the country ahead of the start of term. No doubt the royals have also been making sure that everything is ready for their little ones too.
We've collected some of the sweetest photos of royal kids looking smart in their school uniform, including Prince Harry rocking a very adorable elf costume for his part in the nursery's nativity!
