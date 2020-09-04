Royal mums on the school run! Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and Co are just like us

After months staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's finally back to school for the nation's children which means early starts and actually having to get dressed before 9am.
Spare a thought for all those royal mums though, who often face photographers at the school gates. The pressure of being picture-perfect AND getting a child ready on time - just imagine!
One royal who always has her school run attire spot on is the lovely Duchess of Cambridge. Remember in September 2019 when she accompanied her daughter Princess Charlotte on her first day of school? Kate looked stunning in a floral dress and heels with a perfect blow-dry at St Thomas' in Battersea, London, alongside her son Prince George and Prince William.
Reminisce over more royal school run snaps below…