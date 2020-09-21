Don't let other people's opinions affect your parenting
Charley was raised being taught that "if you’ve got nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all" – which is a lesson she appears to be passing down to her own children. The actress is often quizzed about why her sons have long hair, and instead of hitting out at her naysayers, she doesn't let other people's opinions affect her parenting.
"Don't let my kids hair worry you," she wrote on Instagram beside a photo of Buster and his long locks.
"I think people think they have a right to have an opinion because of social media. Maybe you do. But try keeping it to yourself, it’s not important to us what you think of how our kids look. Or how we look. Or their names or whatever it is you might want to comment on. I was always taught, if you’ve got nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Try practicing it peeps. There’s enough awful stuff in the world without being mean to each other."
