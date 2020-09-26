Strictly Come Dancing pros and their adorable babies – from Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez

You might like...
-
Meet the future generation of Strictly Come Dancing! The pros and their adorable kids
-
8 Strictly dancer dads cooing over their cute babies – see the sweet photos
-
Brendan Cole's kids look so adorable on fun family adventure
Brendan Cole shared an adorable photo of his two children on Friday as the family set off on an adventure – and we can't believe how much...
-
Strictly babies: see which professional dancers are proud parents
-
7 heartwarming photos of celebrity dads kissing their children