Loading the player...
You might like...
-
11 times the royal kids had the most incredible hairstyles - from Princess Charlotte to Mia Tindall
-
Royal children's most cherished cuddly toys: Princess Charlotte, Archie Harrison and more
It's National Teddy Bear Day on 9th September, a time for the nation's children – and a few sentimental adults – to celebrate their most...
-
The sweetest royal sibling moments! When regal children play, cuddle and lend a helping hand
-
9 adorable photos of royal children with their new baby siblings
-
Mind the royal gap! When Prince George, Princess Beatrice and Co lost their baby teeth