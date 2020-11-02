﻿
10 precious photos of royal children in adorable autumn outfits

Sophie Hamilton
We may be heading into another lockdown but autumn walks aren't off-limits, meaning we can still enjoy the beautiful all the colours the season has to offer. Trees in vibrant reds, oranges, browns and yellows – this time of year is one of the most stunning.

 

Over the years, royal parents have enjoyed posing for photos with their children amongst the autumn shades, leaves scattered around them and regal little ones looking the part in their smart outfits. From pretty dresses and coats to the cutest hats, we just love royal kids' autumn style.

 

Little Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, always looks so adorable in her pretty dresses and has some lovely autumnal outfits. We loved this photo of her matching berry red cardigan, shoes and hairclip during the royal tour of Canada in October 2016 (pictured above).

 

Take a look at more sweet autumnal photos below…

 

Prince George

A young Prince George clings to dad Prince William at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada in September 2016. George was so smart in his long socks and scarlet shorts for the occasion.

 

Mia Tindall

Love this snap! The daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall takes charge of grandma Princess Anne's bull terrier dog at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2018.

 

Archie Harrison

Still one of our favourite royal photos! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was super cute in his matching jacket and boots in 2019. The snap was shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page and was taken during their six-week break in Canada.

 

Savannah Phillips

Such stunning autumn outfits from little Savannah and her aptly named mum, Autumn Phillips. The pair matched in seasonal colours for a trip to Ascot Racecourse in December 2013.

Princes William and Harry

Smart coordinating looks for the young princes back in October 1991. The brothers were on a visit to Niagara, Canada, with their late mum Princess Diana.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Aw, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked like the perfect princesses here on a trip to the theatre back in 1994. Their matching navy coats, dresses and hair clips are just adorable.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

How sweet is Princess Gabriella's beret?! The daughter of Monaco's Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II looks like she's not quite sure about her stylish hat though, as the family wave to the crowd from a balcony of Monaco Palace in November 2019. We think the siblings look adorable.

Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia

The daughters of Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, looked so pretty in their dresses in November 2019 – you can tell this is Barcelona though… we'd freeze in such outfits in British November!

Prince Vincent, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella

The children of Denmark's Crown Princess Mary dressed for warmth in November 2017 as they attended the yearly Hubertus Hunt at The Woodland Park 'Dyrehaven' in Klampenborg.

