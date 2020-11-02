You might like...
-
Royal children's most cherished cuddly toys: Princess Charlotte, Archie Harrison and more
It's National Teddy Bear Day on 9th September, a time for the nation's children – and a few sentimental adults – to celebrate their most...
-
Royal kids' most mischievous moments: Princess Charlotte, Prince George and more sweet snaps
-
The sweetest royal sibling moments! When regal children play, cuddle and lend a helping hand
-
9 adorable photos of royal children with their new baby siblings
-
12 adorable photos of royal children and their beloved nannies