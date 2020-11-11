Ooh, we do love our daily dose of Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares USA!
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has quite the fan base who adore his fiery character, and on video-sharing site TikTok, Gordon has gained a huge following for his funny clips in which he looks on in dismay as people make bizarre meals.
Away from the cameras, Gordon, 54, is the ultimate family man. The star is married to glamorous wife Tana, with whom he shares five children: Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, Tilly, 19 and little Oscar, one. The family usually split their time between their London and Los Angeles homes, but are currently living between their Battersea residence and their Cornwall holiday home.
Here we take a look at some of the Ramsays' most adorable family moments together…
Tilly Ramsay's birthday
The close-knit family recently celebrated Tilly's 19th birthday, which she shares with her dad!
To mark the special day, Gordon shared a sweet photo of the father-and-daughter duo alongside a heartfelt message, which read: "Sharing a Birthday with this beautiful young lady doesn't get any better as a Dad. @tillyramsay happy birthday gorgeous, continue working hard and being respectful to all, lots of love Dad xxxx."
