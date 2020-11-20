Celebrity 'girl dads': the stars who are outnumbered at home and love it!

There's something so adorable about a dad being surrounded by girls at home! Living in a house full of daughters is certainly a challenge for any man (those hormones!) but it undoubtedly brings out their soft sides too.
The late Kobe Bryant once revealed how he loved having daughters, telling ESPN: "I would have five more girls if I could. I love being a girl dad."
We can think of several other star men who adore their all-female families too: Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon and our own Vernon Kay to name a few. See the star guys who are proud to be 'girl dads'…
Ryan Reynolds
Actor Ryan is dad to three daughters, James, Inez and Betty, with his wife Blake Lively.
Speaking to Access Hollywood, the star revealed: "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."
