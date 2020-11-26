Large families used to be the norm, but these days a couple of kids is fairly standard for many households – unless you're a celebrity that is!
You may be surprised to learn then, that some of the world's most famous names have quite a few children at home. We're talking five, six, seven, even nine or ten kids in some cases. Can you imagine?
Read on to discover which celebrities have the biggest broods…
Kris Jenner
Keeping up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris is mum to six children! Yep, the glamorous star is mum to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob, who she shared with her late husband Robert Kardashian. She then wed Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, and together they had Kylie and Kendall.
She told CR Fashion Book: "Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family. I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can't wait to have six kids—I specifically said the number six. Now, when I see all of us and it's Christmas Eve and we're all cozy sitting around the tree sipping hot chocolate, I get so excited for my big happy family."
MORE: 56 top toys for Christmas 2020: Amazon, John Lewis & more