12 Celebrities with huge families - guess which star has 10 children!

These famous parents just keep having kids…

Sophie Hamilton
Large families used to be the norm, but these days a couple of kids is fairly standard for many households – unless you're a celebrity that is!

 

You may be surprised to learn then, that some of the world's most famous names have quite a few children at home. We're talking five, six, seven, even nine or ten kids in some cases. Can you imagine?

 

Read on to discover which celebrities have the biggest broods…

 

Kris Jenner

Keeping up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris is mum to six children! Yep, the glamorous star is mum to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob, who she shared with her late husband Robert Kardashian. She then wed Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, and together they had Kylie and Kendall.

She told CR Fashion Book: "Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family. I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can't wait to have six kids—I specifically said the number six. Now, when I see all of us and it's Christmas Eve and we're all cozy sitting around the tree sipping hot chocolate, I get so excited for my big happy family."

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon and wife Tana are parents to five children: Megan, Jack, Holly, Matilda and Oscar.

Tana recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! and revealed her thoughts on having another baby. "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!" she told us.

"I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Famous exes Brad and Angelina are parents to six children together: Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox. It's quite the multicultural household, with Angelina previously opening up about her children's interests.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

Jamie Oliver

It's a busy household for chef Jamie Oliver, who shares five children with his wife Jools. The couple married in 2000, and are doting parents to Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Buddy Bear, and River Rocket.

Jamie previously told TV Week about his ever-expanding tribe: "I've tried to put the brakes on a few times and it didn't work. Women are very powerful, and I'm not very good at restraint or control.

"I can give you a stronger answer, like, 'Look, five is enough. I'm struggling already to get them in the car. I can't even have a car anymore. I drive a ***** bus. We don't need any more kids.' But you would be under the idea that I have control of this situation. So, we'll see."

Eddie Murphy

Comic Eddie Murphy is dad to a huge 10 children with five women.

He had his firstborn Eric with Paulette McNeely, then he shares Bella, Zola, Shayne, Bria and Miles with his former wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy. The star has a son named Christian with Tamara Hood and is dad to Angel with Mel B.

Eddie's current partner is model Paige Butcher, with whom he shares Izzy and Max. Wow, we're tired just thinking about it!

Rod Stewart

Singer Rod has quite the brood: eight children with five women. Rod had his eldest child, Sarah, at the age of just 18, and she was adopted.

His first marriage was to Alana Stewart, with whom he shares children Kimberley and Sean. The star then had a daughter, Ruby, with American model Kely Emberg, before marrying model Rachel Hunter who he shares Renne and Liam with.

Now married to Penny Lancaster, the couple are parents to Rod's youngest children, Alistair and Aiden.

Penny once said of the large family: "Two kids are the perfect number for me, although I always think of us having eight children because all Rod’s kids are so much a part of our lives, like one big extended family."

Madonna

Pop Queen Madonna is mum to six children. She adopted Mercy James in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017, from Malawi, alongside their brother David Banda, who she adopted in 2006.

Madonna is also mum to daughter Lourdes, 23, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Kevin Costner

Did you know that The Bodyguard actor has seven children? The actor is dad to Joe, Lily and Annie with his first wife, Cindy Silva, and shared Liam with his former girlfriend Bridget Rooney. Kevin then married Christine Baumgartner, with whom he shares Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

Jude Law

Actor Jude is dad to six children: Rafferty, Rudy and Iris with former wife Sadie Frost.

His fourth child is a daughter with model Samantha Burke, and his fifth, another daughter, was with Catherine Harding. In 2019, Jude married Philippa Coan and the couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020.

Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones frontman Mick is father to eight kids!

His first child was with Marsha Hunt, named Karis. Bianca Jagger is mum to the singer's second-born, Jade Jagger, and he then went on to have four children with Jerry Hall: Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel.

In 1999, Luciana Morad welcomed Mick's seventh child, Lucas, while Melanie Hamrick is mum to the star's eighth child, Deveraux.

Mel Gibson

Did you know that Braveheart actor Mel has nine children? He had seven kids with his first wife, Robyn: Hannah, Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo, and Thomas, then a daughter, Lucia, with Oksana Grigorieva in 2009.

Mel and his current partner Rosalind Ross share a son, Lars, together who they welcomed in 2017.

Elon Musk

Entrepreneur Elon is a dad-of-seven. He had six kids with his wife Justine, however, their first child Nathan tragically died from SIDS. Their other children are named: Griffin, Xavier, Damien, Saxon and Kai.

Now with girlfriend Grimes, the couple recently welcomed their first child together, a boy who they named X Æ A-12.

