9 adorable times royal children wrapped up for winter

Pretty coats, cute hats and wellies!

9 adorable times royal children wrapped up for winter


Sophie Hamilton
princess-charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images
Winter's here and there's not much cuter than small children all bundled up in their coats, hats and scarves on a chilly day. We love the way little ones shuffle along in all their layers, which mum and dad have likely bribed them to wear!

 

Royal children look particularly sweet in their warm get-up, with young Princesses all pretty in their pristine coats and Princes all rosy-cheeked in bobble hats. Princess Charlotte looked so smart in her navy coat, matching shoes and festive berry tights on Christmas Day in 2016, pictured above!

 

We've taken a trip down memory lane here with more of our favourite snaps of royal kids kitted out for winter. Take a look…

family-ski
Photo: © Getty Images
The Cambridge family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for this sweet snap with their children George and Charlotte on a ski trip to the French Alps - doesn't Charlotte look the sweetest all wrapped up in her snowsuit?

prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

Oh doesn't George look adorable in his long coat eating a candy cane! The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore the smart outfit back in 2016 to attend church on Christmas Day in Berkshire with his family.

archie-harrison
Photo: © Instagram
Archie Harrison

We still can't get enough of little Archie in his winter outfit – those mini Uggs! The photo was shared by his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their Instagram page while they were staying in Canada during winter 2019.

autumn-phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
Isla and Savannah Phillips

What a stylish pair! Sisters Isla and Savannah – daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips – looked super cute in their warm clothing at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in March 2014.

mia-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall

It was a star-patterned coat and orange wellies for Mia Tindall back in 2017, as she took a walk with her dad Mike Tindall – husband of royal Zara Tindall – at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park.

prince-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
Royal cousins in the snow!

Aw! Princes William and Harry hang out with their cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie way back in January 1995. The children were on a family ski trip to Klosters in Switzerland.

princess-charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Gabriella of Monaco

Little Gabriella was a right royal sweetie in this snap back in December 2016 with her royal parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II.

queen-maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
Princesses Alexia, Amalia and Ariane

The daughters of Dutch royals, Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander, posed for their annual winter photocall in February 2013 – what a cosy-looing happy bunch.

