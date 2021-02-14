Inside Phillip Schofield's family photo album with his wife and daughters

Dancing on Ice fans love watching hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby present the fun-packed contest on Sunday evenings. Away from the cameras, Phillip is a dedicated family man and often shares photographs of his home life on his personal social media pages.
The star famously came out on This Morning in February 2020 and has received nothing but support since from his wife Stephanie Lowe and his daughters Molly and Ruby. The TV presenter revealed on the ITV daytime show that they are known as "the four" and that their bond is unbreakable.
Phillip is so close to his children that he even works with his oldest daughter Molly. The 24-year-old works for her dad's talent agency, and not only represents Phillip, but This Morning star Rochelle Humes too. Molly publicly shared her support for her dad when he came out, posting a picture of their family on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Love you always, so proud of you."
Their family bond is clear to see in this photo from September when they all enjoyed a meal out together. "Dinner with the fam," wrote Phillip on Instagram.
Take a look through some of Phillip's best family photos – including pictures with Steph, his daughters and his beloved mum Pat.
