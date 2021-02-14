﻿
Inside Phillip Schofield's family photo album with his wife and daughters

Take a look at Phillip Schofield's family album...

Hanna Fillingham
phillip-schofield-restaurant
Dancing on Ice fans love watching hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby present the fun-packed contest on Sunday evenings. Away from the cameras, Phillip is a dedicated family man and often shares photographs of his home life on his personal social media pages.

 

The star famously came out on This Morning in February 2020 and has received nothing but support since from his wife Stephanie Lowe and his daughters Molly and Ruby. The TV presenter revealed on the ITV daytime show that they are known as "the four" and that their bond is unbreakable.

 

Phillip is so close to his children that he even works with his oldest daughter Molly. The 24-year-old works for her dad's talent agency, and not only represents Phillip, but This Morning star Rochelle Humes too. Molly publicly shared her support for her dad when he came out, posting a picture of their family on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Love you always, so proud of you."

 

Their family bond is clear to see in this photo from September when they all enjoyed a meal out together. "Dinner with the fam," wrote Phillip on Instagram.

 

Take a look through some of Phillip's best family photos – including pictures with Steph, his daughters and his beloved mum Pat.

 

WATCH: A look inside Phillip Schofield's living room

phillip-schofield-paris
Here we see Phillip and family on a half-term break together. The close-knit clan went away to Paris with Steph, Molly and Ruby, and they posed for pictures in front of a heart-shaped sign.

phillip-schofield-wife-daughters
Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe took their daughters to Disneyland in summer 2019 - and it looked like they had the best time!

phillip-schofield-brother-wife-daughters-cornwall
Phillip Schofield's mum lives in Cornwall, and the family often go down to visit her - pictured here with Pat and the TV star's brother. 

phillip-schofield-wife-holiday
Sipping wine in the vineyard while on holiday is something Phillip Schofield and Steph enjoy doing! 

phillip-schofield-christmas-2015
Phillip Schofield and Steph love a photobooth! The couple posed for festive pictures with their daughters during Christmas 2015. 

phillip-schofield-daughter-molly
Phillip Schofield shared a sweet throwback photo of his daughter Molly on her birthday dressed in his Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat jacket in present day, alongside an adorable picture of her as a little girl. 

phillip-schofield-daughter-ruby
Doting dad Phillip Schofield shared a lovely black-and-white picture of himself and his youngest daughter Ruby, which was taken during a family holiday in the summer. 

phillip-schofield-daughter-ruby-birthday
For Ruby's birthday, Phillip Scofield's entire family came over to his Oxfordshire house for a party. The This Morning star shared a group photo from the celebrations on social media, which prompted his fans to wish Ruby many happy returns. 

phillip-schofield-mum-family
Phillip Schofield is incredibly close to his mum Pat, and shared a sweet group photo, also featuring his daughter and Steph, which had been taken during a holiday. 

phillip-schofield-summer-2015
Phillip Schofield regularly goes on holiday with his ITV friends, including Holly Willoughby, Ant and Dec. The TV star posted a group shot of himself with his family and famous pals during the summer of 2015.

phillip-schofield-wife
Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe posed in front of a gorgeous sunset with glasses of wine during a blissful evening while on holiday. 

phillip-schofield-wife-steph
Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe enjoy going on many adventures together, and aren't afraid of heights either! The TV presenter and Steph climbed up the O2 Arena in London during a family day out. 

phillip-schofield-wife-summer
Phillip Schofield is a regular at Royal Ascot, and he and Steph got dressed up for the sporting event. The TV star lookd smart in a suit and top hat, while Steph looked stylish in a navy lace dress and cream fascinator. 

