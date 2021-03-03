10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana

The Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy news in February with the most stunning black and white photograph of herself and her husband Prince Harry. Lying on the grass beneath a tree, with her head on Harry's lap and cradling her baby bump, Meghan looked so relaxed and happy.
The sweet picture got us thinking about other photos of pregnant royal ladies over the years, from the late Princess Diana to the Duchess of Cambridge and European royals like Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Here, we look back at some of the most beautiful royal pregnancy pictures of all time…
The Duchess of Sussex
Meghan and Harry's shared this personal photograph (above) with the world on Valentine's Day 2021, taken by photographer and friend of the couple, Misan Harriman.
"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," Misan revealed.
Meghan wore a long dress by Carolina Herrera for the picture, which she also wore during her pregnancy with her firstborn child Archie.
