10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana

Who remembers these regal bumps?

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana

Inside pregnant Zara and Mike Tindall's £1.7million marital home - with cinema, gym and hot tub
Sophie Hamilton
10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
The Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy news in February with the most stunning black and white photograph of herself and her husband Prince Harry. Lying on the grass beneath a tree, with her head on Harry's lap and cradling her baby bump, Meghan looked so relaxed and happy.

 

The sweet picture got us thinking about other photos of pregnant royal ladies over the years, from the late Princess Diana to the Duchess of Cambridge and European royals like Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Here, we look back at some of the most beautiful royal pregnancy pictures of all time…

 

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan and Harry's shared this personal photograph (above) with the world on Valentine's Day 2021, taken by photographer and friend of the couple, Misan Harriman.

"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," Misan revealed.

Meghan wore a long dress by Carolina Herrera for the picture, which she also wore during her pregnancy with her firstborn child Archie.

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
Duchess Meghan looked equally radiant during her first pregnancy with son Archie at the London Fashion Awards in 2018. The annual event at The Royal Albert Hall saw Meghan present a special award to Clare Waight Keller - the woman responsible for her Givenchy wedding dress.

Clutching her baby bump throughout, the royal was the picture of elegance in her one-shouldered black gown and hair swept back in a chic up-do.

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
The Duchess of Cambridge

The wife of Prince William shone at the BAFTAs in London back in 2018 while pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. Kate made a glamorous entrance in her deep green gown with a coordinating emerald and diamond necklace and earring set.

The royal was certainly in her 'glowing phase' of pregnancy, her cheeks rosy and complexion flawless. She looked stunning!

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
One of our favourite snaps of the Duchess expecting! Kate donned this chic yellow coat and matching hat for a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace in May 2013.

The Duchess was pregnant with her first baby, Prince George, and looked absolutely radiant in the cheerful, sunny ensemble.

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
The Countess of Wessex

It was a cute suit for Prince Edward's wife Sophie in July 2003 when she attended the Due of Edinburgh's Awards at Buckingham Palace.

Sophie was pregnant with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor at the time; her skin looked so radiant and the royal got maternity daytime style spot on.

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
Princess Diana

The late Princess Diana was so beautiful in this photo taken in May 1984 when she was expecting her second baby, Prince Harry.

The then-wife of Prince Charles wore a white Regency-style maternity dress with the Spencer family tiara for an event at The Royal Academy.

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
Princess Anne

The Queen's daughter showed us how to nail pregnancy fashion back in May 1981 when she stepped out for the wedding of her husband Captain Mark Phillips' sister Sarah.

Anne looked effortlessly chic in her white caped jacket, teamed with a blue striped dress and matching headscarf. She was expecting her daughter Zara at the time.

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Yes, Victoria! All pregnant women should wear sequins! This photo was taken in December 2011 during the royal's first pregnancy with her daughter Estelle.

Victoria was attending the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony at Stockholm Concert Hall and her midnight-blue gown was seriously stunning.

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

We adore this picture of Mary taken at the wedding of Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik back in August 2010.

Pregnant with her twins Vincent and Josephine, the Danish royal wowed in her elegant halter-neck wrap dress showing off that gorgeous baby bump.

10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana
Princess Madeleine of Sweden

A beautiful family photo of a pregnant Princess Madeleine, her husband Chris O'Neill and their daughter Princess Leonore at the Palace Chapel in Stockholm in June 2015.

Madeleine glowed in her pretty pink gown – can you believe her son Prince Nikolas arrived only two days after this photo was taken!

