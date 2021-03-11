﻿
9 celebrities celebrating Mother's Day for the very first time

Sunday will be a special day for these new mums!

Nichola Murphy
The last year has been an unusual one following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has seen several celebrities welcome their first children – which means they have reason to celebrate on Mother's Day

From Princess Eugenie to Kate Ferdinand, take a look at the new mums who will be marking Mothering Sunday for the first time with their adorable tots...

 

Sophie Turner 

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas' daughter Willa was born on Wednesday 22 July. The Game of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers singer have remained private about their family since welcoming their baby girl.

 

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son called August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on 9 February.

One month after giving birth at London's private Portland Hospital, the royal will likely be looking forward to an intimate Mother's Day at home with her new family.

Millie Mackintosh

Sunday will mark Millie Mackintosh's first Mother's Day. The former Made in Chelsea star will be celebrating with her husband Hugo Taylor and their little girl Sienna Grace, who was born on 1 May.

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds," the couple told HELLO!.

Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington – who married in June 2018 – welcomed a baby boy in February 2021, with their publicist confirming the happy news to Us Weekly. They said: "They have had a baby boy and are very, very happy."

 

Kate Ferdinand

Kate Ferdinand will mark her first Mother's Day with her new baby boy Cree on Sunday. She is also a doting stepmum to husband Rio's three children Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and nine-year-old Tia. After her "traumatic birth", we predict it will be a quiet family occasion.

Camilla Thurlow

Three years after meeting on Love Island, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt became parents to a baby girl. 

Posting a series of gorgeous photos of the little one in October 2020, Camilla said: "Nell Sophia Jewitt, 4:32am, 27th October, 6lb 5oz. There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives."

Laura Norton

Laura Norton is likely looking forward to marking Mother's Day at home with her husband Mark Jordan and their baby boy.

The Emmerdale couple became parents in January, with new mum Laura, 37, writing: "So, on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world. It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had and probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown."

 

Dani Dyer

Sunday is an exciting day for Dani Dyer, who will enjoy her first Mother's Day after giving birth to her son in January in Portland Hospital – the same place as Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle. The Love Island star and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are proud parents to baby Santiago.

Natalie Rushdie

Jazz singer Natalie Rushdie and her husband Zafar have welcomed their first child together in January.

Sharing the happy news with HELLO!, the couple said: "The moment she was born we fell utterly in love with her. We can't believe how lucky we are to have her in our life and feel overwhelmingly happy."

 

