Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth

Remembering the Queen's husband

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
On Saturday 17 April, a ceremonial royal funeral will be held for Prince Philip at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The passing of the Queen's husband has come as a shock to the royal family and indeed the world – he was loved and respected by many.

 

Now, as we all remember his life, HELLO! takes a look back at the Prince's younger years, from toddler to a young boy and teenager.

 

Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921 to parents Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. At just eighteen months old, his family were exiled from Greece and Philip was educated in France, Germany and the UK before joining the British Royal Navy in 1939 at the age of 18.

 

Philip met Princess Elizabeth in 1934 when she was just 13, and there began a long correspondence and later a romance, before their marriage in 1947.

 

See sweet photographs of Prince Philip in his youth…

WATCH: Prince Philip's best family moments

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
Prince Philip as a toddler

Taken in July 1922, Prince Philip was just one year old in this adorable photo. The royal toddler wore a sweet white tunic, his hair blonde from the sun as he smiles for the camera.

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
Prince Philip age five

Here we see a very smart Philip posing for a portrait in 1926 at the age of five, all dressed in white, socks pulled up and hair neatly combed. As a European royal, he would have been used to press attention from a young age.

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
Prince Philip with his schoolmates

What a fun photo! The picture was taken circa 1929 (Philip is second from the left) at the MacJannet American school in Saint-Cloud, Paris, and shows the young prince – then eight years – shooting arrows with his school friends.

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
Prince Philip at boarding school

This photograph was taken in 1934 when Philip was 13. The studious Prince reads a book on the school boat of German teacher Dr Hahn from his boarding school.

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
Prince Philip the actor

A 14-year-old Philip appears in costume for his school, Gordonstoun's production of Macbeth in July 1935.

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
And here's another picture of the teenage prince showing off his Shakespearean costume.

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
Prince Philip the keen sportsman

Taken the year Philip married the Queen, this photo shows the prince battling at the cricket nets in 1947.

Prince Philip's younger years: 8 sweetest photos of the royal in his youth
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

A lovely photo of fiancés Philip and Elizabeth before they married. The picture was taken in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in 1947.

