Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time

Stunning moments captured on camera

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time

Revealed: The Countess of Wessex's birth stories with Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn
Sophie Hamilton
Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
A new royal baby is an exciting time for all and some of the most special moments between mother and child have been captured on camera for us to remember. Is there anything more beautiful than a happy, radiant new mother gazing lovingly at her newborn?

 

From the Duchess of Cambridge holding her babies on the steps of the Lindo Wing of London's St Mary's hospital, to Princess Diana with baby Prince William at Kensington Palace, we've seen some tender bonding moments over the years.

 

In the photo above, the wife of Prince William looked so happy as she held her newborn son, Prince George, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital back in July 2013. Dressed in a blue and white spotted dress and her hair perfectly styled, it's one of our favourite pictures of Duchess Kate.

 

Take a look at more beautiful royal mother and baby moments below…

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Here we see a lovely moment between Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte, again outside the Lindo Wing in May 2015. The royal gazed adoringly at her baby girl, who was all wrapped up in a pretty white shawl.

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Sophie, wife to Prince Edward, looked radiant and happy in this heartwarming photo taken in December 2007. The royal couple were leaving Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey with their new baby boy, James Viscount Severn.

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex

We love this picture of Prince Harry's wife, Meghan. The royal, who is now expecting her second baby, held her son Archie close during the couple's royal tour of South Africa in September 2019. Meghan looked stunning and Archie a real royal cutie.

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter looked such a content, relaxed mother in this picture, taken in May 2014 in Newport, Wales.

Zara, who is married to former rugby star Mike Tindall, carried her daughter Mia as she supported her husband at a celebrity golf tournament.

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Photo: © Instagram
Princess Eugenie

Aw, the look of love! Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie shared this photograph of herself, baby August and her husband Jack Brooksbank on her Instagram page in March 2021, following her birthday.

Eugenie wrote: "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday... I got the best present I could ask for!!"

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

What a beautiful photo of Her Majesty the Queen.

The date was 21 October 1950 and a then Princess Elizabeth held her baby girl, Princess Anne, who was dressed in the royal christening robe.

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

Such a fun snap! A newly-married Princess Diana holds her firstborn, Prince William, aloft as the mother and son share a giggle at home in Kensington Palace.

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
Diana looked beautiful in this next picture holding her second baby, Prince Harry. The image was taken outside St Mary's Hospital in September 1984.

Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time
Princess Margaret

Here we see a stunning black and white picture of the late Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister, with her baby boy, David.

The photo was taken by the baby's father, the Earl of Snowdon, who worked as a photographer before he married Margaret.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

