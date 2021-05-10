Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time

A new royal baby is an exciting time for all and some of the most special moments between mother and child have been captured on camera for us to remember. Is there anything more beautiful than a happy, radiant new mother gazing lovingly at her newborn?
From the Duchess of Cambridge holding her babies on the steps of the Lindo Wing of London's St Mary's hospital, to Princess Diana with baby Prince William at Kensington Palace, we've seen some tender bonding moments over the years.
In the photo above, the wife of Prince William looked so happy as she held her newborn son, Prince George, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital back in July 2013. Dressed in a blue and white spotted dress and her hair perfectly styled, it's one of our favourite pictures of Duchess Kate.
Take a look at more beautiful royal mother and baby moments below…
