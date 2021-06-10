9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings

Your child meeting their newborn sibling for the first time is one of the most treasured moments in a parent's life - it's the start of that special lifelong connection and one that Prince Harry's son Archie will now experience with his baby sister Lilibet.
Royal fans have witnessed some adorable moments over the years when young Prince and Princesses bonded with their new baby brothers and sisters. From Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at St Mary's Hospital in London to meet their newborn brother Prince Louis to little Princess Beatrice meeting her baby sister Eugenie all those years ago.
We've also got some pictures of European royal children with their baby siblings! Relive all the sweet royal childhood moments below…
MORE: The fascinating story of the Queen's dramatic home birth
Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis
Little Charlotte looked bursting with excitement when she arrived to meet her new baby brother Louis in April 2018. We still love this tender snap of the princess giving her sibling a kiss on his forehead!
READ: Inside royal baby hospitals: where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex gave birth