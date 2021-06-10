﻿
9 Photos | Beauty

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings

When royal kids meet their new brothers and sisters

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
You're reading

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings

1/9
Next

12 of the best hot tubs for your garden, say hello to total relaxation
Sophie Hamilton
9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
Photo: © PA
1/9

Your child meeting their newborn sibling for the first time is one of the most treasured moments in a parent's life - it's the start of that special lifelong connection and one that Prince Harry's son Archie will now experience with his baby sister Lilibet.

 

Royal fans have witnessed some adorable moments over the years when young Prince and Princesses bonded with their new baby brothers and sisters. From Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at St Mary's Hospital in London to meet their newborn brother Prince Louis to little Princess Beatrice meeting her baby sister Eugenie all those years ago.

 

We've also got some pictures of European royal children with their baby siblings! Relive all the sweet royal childhood moments below…

MORE: The fascinating story of the Queen's dramatic home birth

 

Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis

 

Little Charlotte looked bursting with excitement when she arrived to meet her new baby brother Louis in April 2018. We still love this tender snap of the princess giving her sibling a kiss on his forehead!

 

READ: Inside royal baby hospitals: where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex gave birth

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Prince George and baby Princess Charlotte

 

Aw, remember this? It was May 2015 and a young George arrived at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital to meet his new baby sister Princess Charlotte. The prince was equally adorable peering over his sister's pram at her christening in July that year.

 

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Prince Andrew with baby Prince Edward

 

Big brother Andrew looked over the moon with his new baby brother Edward in June 1964. Little Edward is seen gripping the finger of his older sibling in these special photographs.

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
Photo: © PA
4/9

Mia Tindall and baby Lena

 

Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia looked like a super helpful big sister back in September 2018 when she looked in on her new baby sister Lena in her pram. Fast forward almost a year and we got one of the first looks at sweet Lena.

 

MORE: Royal mums on the school run! Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and Co are just like us

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Prince William and baby Prince Harry

 

Classic pictures which are just as sweet today as they were in September 1984. A young Prince William leaves St. Mary's Hospital with his nanny Barbara Barnes after meeting his new brother Prince Harry. We adore how his outfit coordinated with mum Diana's.

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Princess Beatrice and baby Princess Eugenie

 

Oh my goodness, how cute was little Beatrice leaving the Portland Hospital in March 1990 after meeting her new sister Princess Eugenie? Sarah Ferguson looked smitten with her newborn daughter too.

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Princess Leonor with baby Princess Sofia

 

How cute! Queen Letizia of Spain's daughter Princess Leonor watches her baby sister Princess Sofia baptism in July 2007. The sisters look so adorable all dressed in matching white.

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Prince Christian and baby Princess Isabella

 

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband Prince Frederik present their newborn daughter Isabella to the world with their son Christian. What a special moment for the family.

9 photos of royal children with their cute baby siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Princesses Amalia and Alexia with baby Ariane

 

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is radiant in this stunning family portrait taken in June 2007 for Princess Alexia's second birthday, featuring baby Princess Ariane with her siblings. What a lovely picture.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.