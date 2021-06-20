Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart

Father's Day is a special day for many doting dads – and we're ready to swoon over the cute celebrity tributes. The perfect Sunday to relax and enjoy some family time, HELLO! has rounded up the sweetest posts to date from your favourite famous fathers, from David Beckham to Prince William.
The last year of lockdown restrictions may have stripped our social schedule of fun, but it did bring about something to look forward to – celebrity baby announcements!
Clearly, 2020 was the year for baby making, with TV stars, A-listers and even royalty giving birth this year. From the Father's Day tributes for first-time dads, to the loving posts from our favourite stars, here we take a look at the sweetest celebrity dad moments to celebrate Father's Day 2021…
Holly Willoughby
Posting a rare selfie with her lookalike dad, Holly Willoughby looked radiant as ever as she thanked her number 1 for being "such a ray of sunshine".