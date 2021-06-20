﻿
8 Photos | Beauty

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart

From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Beckhams

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart
You're reading

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart

1/8
Next

Prince William poses with George, Charlotte and Louis for never-before-seen Father's Day photo
Georgia Brown
Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart
1/8

Father's Day is a special day for many doting dads – and we're ready to swoon over the cute celebrity tributes. The perfect Sunday to relax and enjoy some family time, HELLO! has rounded up the sweetest posts to date from your favourite famous fathers, from David Beckham to Prince William.  

The last year of lockdown restrictions may have stripped our social schedule of fun, but it did bring about something to look forward to – celebrity baby announcements!

Clearly, 2020 was the year for baby making, with TV stars, A-listers and even royalty giving birth this year. From the Father's Day tributes for first-time dads, to the loving posts from our favourite stars, here we take a look at the sweetest celebrity dad moments to celebrate Father's Day 2021…

SEE: 23 intimate snaps of celebrity dads with their children

Holly Willoughby

Posting a rare selfie with her lookalike dad, Holly Willoughby looked radiant as ever as she thanked her number 1 for being "such a ray of sunshine".

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart
2/8

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate and Prince William chose to celebrate all fathers on their special day, in a heartwarming post that showed unseen photos of Kate and her father, Prince William with Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and more members of the royal family.

"Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father's day," wrote the royal couple.

READ: 18 unusual royal baby names and their secret meanings

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart
3/8

Victoria Beckham

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shared a rare throwback to her touring days as she shared a snap from 1994 with her dad Anthony. "This pic was taken while on tour with the Spice Girls! Happy Father's Day!! I love you so much x," wrote VB.

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart
4/8

Amanda Holden

In a sweet tribute to her stepfather, BGT star Amanda Holden wrote: "Happy Father's Day to this wonderful man who took me and my sister aged 4 & 5 into his heart and loved us… love right back #Daddy".

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart
5/8

Alex Jones

The One Show star Alex Jones is currently expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson, and dedicated a series of photos to the doting dad and her own father on her Instagram.

"So lucky to have these two men in my life, one has been my guiding light and has given me the tools I need to raise my own boys and the other, my partner in crime who is on this roller coaster with me," she wrote. 

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart
6/8

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Welsh star Catherine Zeta-Jones shared an adorable family photo for her Father's Day tribute, coining her dad her "everything" in a sweet snap taken on the Welsh coast that showed Catherine with her two children, Dylan and Carys, and their grandfather.

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart
7/8

Gemma Atkinson

Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson celebrated Father's Day again this year after welcoming daughter Mia into the world in 2019. In an adorable post, Gemma paid tribute to doting dad Gorka by writing: "Seeing how Mia looks up to you makes me so happy. We love you! Enjoy your Toblerone."

PHOTOS: Meet the future generation of Strictly Come Dancing! The pros and their children

Top celebrity dad moments from Father's Day 2021 that will melt your heart
8/8

Rochelle Humes

This Morning star Rochelle Humes took to Instagram for a sweet tribute to her husband, Marvin Humes, in a post that described him as: "The most pure-hearted, selfless loving Dad." How sweet!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.