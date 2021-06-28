﻿
10 Photos | Beauty

10 times royal kids had fun in the sun: Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and more

See cute snaps of royal children in summer

Photo: © Getty Images
The English summer is (kind of) here and we Brits are known for making the most of the warmer months. The royal family enjoy a day out in the sunshine as much as we do, and the younger generation love time spent outdoors.

 

From Princess Charlotte and her brothers running around at the polo, to Zara and Mike Tindall's children enjoying bouncy castles and ice creams at horse riding events – we're often treated to some adorable royal pictures.

 

In the photo above, Princess Charlotte was all smiles as she played with a football the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match back in July 2019.

 

Take a look at the happy summer snaps below…

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George had the best time running around with a giant slinky toy at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy in Gloucester in 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
Adorable Prince Louis smiles and pokes his tongue out as he wears some adult sunglasses at the polo in Wokingham back in July 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal siblings George and Charlotte have fun running around together on the grass at a polo event in Gloucester. Such a sweet pic!

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter Mia was clearly living her best life walking along with mummy in the sun, ice cream in hand. The snap was taken at Gatcombe Park in September 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
Little Lena Tindall has a ball as she holds hands with her cousins Isla and Savannah Phillips, daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips.

Photo: © Getty Images
Aw! Savannah Phillips gives her sister Isla a piggyback at Gatcombe Park in August 2019. Such a happy duo.

Photo: © Getty Images
It was a fun day for Mia Tindall and her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips when they met horses of the Pony Club at Gatcombe Park in summer 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
We had to include sweet Archie Harrison, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! The tot was the cutest during the royal tour of South Africa in September 2019, dressed in his summer dungarees as he held tightly onto mum Meghan.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn, enjoyed their day out with mum, the Countess of Wessex back in 2012, as the family watched a dressage Grand Prix in Greenwich, London.

