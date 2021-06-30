11 royal children in cute suits! From Prince George to young Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child, Prince George, surprised us all with his appearance at the England football match at Wembley on Tuesday evening.
The young royal cheered on the national team in the Euro 2020 tournament, standing next to his mother and father in the royal box – and the seven-year-old Prince looked extremely smart in a suit and tie, just like dad Prince William.
There's something so adorable about seeing young royals all dressed up for an important occasion in a formal suit - be it a wedding, christening or big sporting event.
We've rounded up some more cute pictures of young royals looking dapper in their sweet suits below...
MORE: Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William cheer on England team at Wembley - best photos