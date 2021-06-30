﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

11 royal children in cute suits! From Prince George to young Prince William

When royal boys dress just like dad

Prince George has royal fans saying the same thing after Wembley appearance with mum Kate Middleton
Sophie Hamilton
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child, Prince George, surprised us all with his appearance at the England football match at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

 

The young royal cheered on the national team in the Euro 2020 tournament, standing next to his mother and father in the royal box – and the seven-year-old Prince looked extremely smart in a suit and tie, just like dad Prince William.

 

There's something so adorable about seeing young royals all dressed up for an important occasion in a formal suit - be it a wedding, christening or big sporting event.

 

We've rounded up some more cute pictures of young royals looking dapper in their sweet suits below...

MORE: Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William cheer on England team at Wembley - best photos

A 13-year-old William looked the part back in September 1995 on his first day at prestigious school Eton College.

MORE10 times royal kids had fun in the sun: Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and more

Prince Harry was aged 12 in this photo with his mother, the late Princess Diana. The young royal looked so smart as he sat at Hyde Park next to his mum.

What a cutie! Prince Vincent of Denmark (second from right) dressed in mini black tie for the 18th birthday celebration of Prince Nikolai in August 2017, alongside his mother Princess Mary and siblings.

A young Prince Charles looks down adoringly at his baby brother Prince Andrew in May 1960 in the Buckingham Palace music room.

Surely this counts as a suit? Adorable little Prince Alexander was the cutest in his white shirt and waistcoat in July 2017 at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, with his parents Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia.

A very smart James Viscount Severn, son of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, joins his father for a service at St Paul's Cathedral, London, for the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

MORE: How royal nannies care for little Princes and Princesses: A Norland Nanny shares her tips

We adore little Prince Henrik in this snap! The son of Princess Marie and Prince Joachim dressed their then-three-year-old son in a cute suit for the christening of their daughter in January 2012.

Prince Andrew wears his first suit with long trousers for his first day at Heatherdown prep school in Ascot as a boarder. The year was 1968.

It was April 1973 and Prince Edward dresses in a suit for an outing to church with his mother the Queen.

Prince Jacques of Monaco looked so precious in his country's national dress back in November 2020, as he celebrated Monaco National Day with his parents Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.

