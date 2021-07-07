Royal children sulking! Prince George, Prince Louis and more sweet photos

Kids will be kids and just because they're royal doesn't exclude them from the odd sulky moment.
While we're used to seeing the likes of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Co all smiles for photographers with their royal parents, their not-so-cheerful moods have been caught on camera on occasion too. From dropped lips to tears and fed-up faces, royal children act just like our children do.
This photo above of Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia from 2017 really tugs on our heartstrings. The snap was taken at the Burnham Market Horse Trials. We wonder what made Mia so sad?
See more royal sulky moments below…
MORE: 11 royal children in cute suits! From Prince George to young Prince William